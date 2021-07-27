Bryce Hall comments on viral photo of him kissing male influencer Ari Aguirre

27 July 2021, 17:29

Jazmin Duribe

Is Bryce Hall single? Fans have speculated he might be in a relationship with Ari Aguirre after they shared a public kiss.

Bryce Hall has commented on a viral photo of him kissing male influencer Ari Aguirre.

On Friday (July 23), a photo of Bryce – who previously dated TikTok star Addison Rae – kissing Ari started circulating on social media.

It's not known who caught them in the intimate moments but YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who was at the event where the image was taken, reacted to the photo on Twitter. She tweeted: "I turn my back for 1-second HAHAHAHAHA," alongside the viral image. Ari then shared an Instagram Story in which he called Bryce his "boyfriend".

Is Bryce Hall gay or bi?

Bryce Hall comments on viral photo of him kissing male influencer Ari Aguirre. Picture: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LivexLive, @ariaguirrre via Instagram

And in another Instagram Story, Bryce reportedly said to Ari: "Remember when we kissed." Ari then replied: "Oh, it happened?" Bryce then confirms that they did share a kiss.

Now it's possible that Bryce and Ari were playing a prank on the paparazzi or whoever took the photo in question, but Bryce's fans have been speculating over his sexuality. Bryce has not confirmed how he identifies.

He has, however, commented on kissing men on YouTube. In a new YouTube video titled 'I KNOCKED MY HATER OUT!' Bryce briefly touched on the incident. He started by complimenting Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey's "dump truck". Harry then says: "You’ve been real sus recently, what's going on? I've seen two videos on my For You page of you kissing another grown man." Bryce replied: "Alright, true." A few seconds later, Harry and Bryce kiss on the lips…

Bryce has since declared that he would no longer be kissing any men on the lips. In another video, Bryce said: "On a side note, I kissed 10 dudes for my last Vlog and it flopped. I am never doing it again cause obviously it doesn’t get views.

"I guess I have to kiss Riley [Hubatka]. I still have to do that. In the next video, we will kiss Riley."

