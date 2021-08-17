Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? TikTok star confirms departure

By Jazmin Duribe

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? Here's what he has said.

Bryce Hall has officially moved out of Sway House and it appears he will no longer work with the TikTok collective.

Sway House was formed by TalentX Entertainment in January 2020 and was poised as a rival to the infamous Hype House. Bryce was an original member alongside Josh Richards, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, Griffin Johnson and Jaden Hossler. Blake Gray and Noah Beck also joined the content creator house following the departure of Jaden, Griffin and Josh, who left to focus on their careers.

Bryce has now announced he's leaving Sway House and he's moving out. Last week, the amateur boxer tweeted: "I left Sway." He then followed it up with a TikTok of the empty Sway House with the song 'Happier Than Ever' by Billie Eilish playing in the background. The song features the lyrics: "You make me hate this city / And I don't talk shit about you on the internet." Bryce captioned the video: "Goodbye sway… never talking to any of u again (maybe some)." Oop.

READ MORE: Bryce Hall comments on viral photo of him kissing male influencer Ari Aguirre

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House?

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? Picture: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive, @swayla via Instagram

Whilst Bryce didn't elaborate on the details of his departure, it doesn't sound like things were left on good terms. After he tweeted that he's left Sway House, a few members unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Blake Gray unfollowed Bryce Hall, while Josh Richards unfollowed Jaden Hossler. (This could be because of the messy cheating drama involving Jaden, Josh, Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis…)

And, to make matters even more confusing, Sway House actually broke up in February 2021. However, the Sway boys have been sharing content on their Instagram page as recently as August 4.

i left sway — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) August 12, 2021

TalentX and Sway House co-founder Michael Gruen confirmed to PEOPLE: "If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it’s over. But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die."

RIP Sway House. Gone but not forgotten.