Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? TikTok star confirms departure

17 August 2021, 11:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? Here's what he has said.

Bryce Hall has officially moved out of Sway House and it appears he will no longer work with the TikTok collective.

Sway House was formed by TalentX Entertainment in January 2020 and was poised as a rival to the infamous Hype House. Bryce was an original member alongside Josh Richards, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, Griffin Johnson and Jaden Hossler. Blake Gray and Noah Beck also joined the content creator house following the departure of Jaden, Griffin and Josh, who left to focus on their careers.

Bryce has now announced he's leaving Sway House and he's moving out. Last week, the amateur boxer tweeted: "I left Sway." He then followed it up with a TikTok of the empty Sway House with the song 'Happier Than Ever' by Billie Eilish playing in the background. The song features the lyrics: "You make me hate this city / And I don't talk shit about you on the internet." Bryce captioned the video: "Goodbye sway… never talking to any of u again (maybe some)." Oop.

READ MORE: Bryce Hall comments on viral photo of him kissing male influencer Ari Aguirre

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House?

Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House?
Why is Bryce Hall leaving Sway House? Picture: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for LivexLive, @swayla via Instagram

Whilst Bryce didn't elaborate on the details of his departure, it doesn't sound like things were left on good terms. After he tweeted that he's left Sway House, a few members unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Blake Gray unfollowed Bryce Hall, while Josh Richards unfollowed Jaden Hossler. (This could be because of the messy cheating drama involving Jaden, Josh, Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis…)

And, to make matters even more confusing, Sway House actually broke up in February 2021. However, the Sway boys have been sharing content on their Instagram page as recently as August 4.

TalentX and Sway House co-founder Michael Gruen confirmed to PEOPLE: "If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it’s over. But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die."

RIP Sway House. Gone but not forgotten.

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

This TikToker is selling human bones

This TikToker has gone viral for selling human bones

Viral

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio: 24 things you never knew about the TikTok star

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years after fatal plane crash left him in critical condition

Celeb

Mae Whitman proudly comes out as panseuxal

Good Girls star Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

LGBTQ

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Sex Education season 3: Will Otis and Maeve get together in season 3?

Sex Education creator teases if Otis and Maeve will get together in season 3

Sex Education

People believe Marvel's Shang-Chi isn't being promoted because of racism

Marvel fans criticise Disney for not promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

News

AHS season 10: Theme hinted at in new poster from Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story season 10: Theme, cast, release date and spoilers

American Horror Story