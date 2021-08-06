TikTokers are trying to free killer Cameron Herrin because he's "too cute" to go to jail

TikTokers are trying to free killer Cameron Herrin because he's "too cute" to go to jail. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Cameron Herrin has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing a mother and daughter while street racing.

#JusticeForCameron is currently trending on TikTok after 21-year-old social media star Cameron Herrrin was sent to prison.

According to Distractify, in 2018, Cameron Herrin "was accused of killing a mother and her one-year-old child while he was street racing in Tampa, Florida". Cameron was 18 years old at the time and he was driving up to 160 miles per hour during the race. When Cameron hit the mother and daughter, he was reportedly driving between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

At first, Cameron pled "not guilty" in court but he's since admitted to the crime, and in April he was sentenced to serve 24 years in prison.

However, fans of Cameron on TikTok (he has over 2 million followers) are now campaigning for him to be released early. They say that his sentence is too harsh and they also claim that he is "too cute" to go to jail.

Explaining the situation in a TikTok video, @hannahkosh said: "People on the internet and on TikTok specifically think that this punishment is too harsh and that he deserves a second chance. Here are some of the comments: 'Poor boy, I hope they will forgive him, he looks innocent. He didn't do it on purpose,' and 'He doesn't deserve that. You're too cute.'"

Cameron recently deleted all his TikTok videos but his fans are gathering together to support him. Not only that but TikTok videos of people explaining his case and thirsting over him are regularly going viral on the platform. Hannah explains: "There's even people on TikTok using the hashtag and imitating his look from the sentencing."

On top of that, over 27,000 people have signed a change.org petition titled: "Cameron Herrin 21years old, who jailed for 24years, justice for him. [sic]". The description for the petition also reads: "I think 24years is too much him" and "It’s absolutely not right to jailed the young man for 24years which is worst than a death. [sic]."

As it stands, there are no plans to release Cameron early. We shall keep you informed with any updates.