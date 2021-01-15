TikTok video believed to be missing girl Cassie Compton is in fact Haley Grace Phillips

FBI investigating viral TikTok video believed to be missing girl Cassie Compton. Picture: Stuttgart Police Department, @therealhaleygrace via Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

Haley Grace Phillips has claimed she is the woman in the viral TikTok video.

The FBI are currently investigating a worrying viral TikTok video that people believe shows Cassie Compton, a girl from Stuttgart, Arkansas, who has been missing since 2014.

In the video, a girl is sitting in the backseat of a car in between two men. The girl has bruised, dark circles around both of her eyes and appears to be completely emotionless, while the two men are cheerfully singing into the camera.

The person who shared the video on TikTok said she had found the video on Facebook. "I've seen this video come across my Facebook Story, and I keep wondering who is this girl? Where is she? Why does she look so lost? Why is her eyes do black? And why are people just laughing in the background? Clearly, she needs help," the voiceover said.

People soon started to speculate that the girl in the video was Cassie Compton, who went missing aged 15 in 2014 shortly after returning home from a demolition derby with a family friend. She reached home just before 7pm, but left again a few minutes later, telling her mother Judy Compton she was going to the store, and she hasn't been seen since.

No charges have been filed in Cassie's disappearance but her mother Judy suspects foul play. Tina Storz, a private investigator, has been searching for Cassie for years and she believes the girl in the video resembles her. After seeing the video, she alerted local authorities.

In a statement to KATV News, the Stuttgart Police Department said "investigators working on this right now". The FBI's Little Rock field office also said they are "following up on the video and taking all investigative steps, but we cannot say anything further at this time".

However, since the video has gone viral, it has been claimed that it's actually another missing woman, Haley Grace Phillips. Haley went missing in Los Angeles only a few days ago. A woman claiming to be Haley has now come forward on Instagram and said the bruising around her eyes is because she was robbed.

UPDATE ON HALEY GRACE PHILLIPS ! pic.twitter.com/okdKIgAVxA — jordyn (@kkiors) January 14, 2021

On Instagram Stories, she said: "Thank you, everybody, for worrying and also thank you for making me post a picture of me with my recovering black eyes. I was robbed this weekend. I'm fine. Okay? I am not kidnapped.

"This my phone and I am real and this is a real account. So, everyone stop bothering me...I don't know who this Cassie bitch is, I am Haley Grace, and I'm fine."