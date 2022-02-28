Charli D'Amelio reveals why she won't edit her acne out of photos

28 February 2022, 17:15 | Updated: 28 February 2022, 17:22

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It's taken me a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but this is how I look."

Charli D'Amelio has opened up about her struggles with acne and explained why she has chosen not to edit her acne blemishes out of her photos.

Acne is a really common skin condition, especially in teens, because of the changes in hormone levels during puberty. Although there's no cure, it can be controlled with treatment.

Despite being the most visible TikToker on the planet, Charli has always unapologetically showed off her natural skin texture on social media and fans have praised her for her refreshing honesty. She previously told Refinery 29: "I struggle with the occasional acne breakout here and there. But in general, I try and just keep it simple and be kind to myself if I am having a bad skin day."

Charli D'Amelio reveals why she won't edit her acne out of photos.
Charli D'Amelio reveals why she won't edit her acne out of photos. Picture: Alamy, @charlidamelio via Instagram

Recently, culture writer Kat Tenbarge commended the 17-year-old TikTok star for not editing her photos on Twitter. She tweeted: "I think it’s really nice that Charli D’Amelio doesn’t edit out her acne!!"

In response, Charli said: "It's taken me a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but this is how i look and makeup only helps so much i have to be confident and learn to love every 'imperfection' that i have but each one makes me unique and special in my own way."

Charli has previously talked about being transparent with her followers about her skin condition and shown that she is literally just a normal teenage girl. In an Instagram Stories post from February 2021, Charli said: "Even though you see me all done up most of the time and usually having mostly clear skin, I still have to deal with acne.

"I am a teenager so whether it is stress or my period, it is completely normal to not have perfect skin and I wanted to show you that side of things instead of the picture perfect times only."

We love to see it.

