Charli D'Amelio fans slam Lil Huddy for seemingly calling her a "homie hopper" in new song

By Jazmin Duribe

Charli is currently dating Landon Barker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charli D'Amelio fans have slammed Lil Huddy after he appeared to call her a "homie hopper" in his new song over her relationship with Landon Barker.

On Sunday (July 24), Lil Huddy debuted a snippet from his new song which will drop on July 29 on TikTok. The song featured the lyrics: "Stab me in the back like nothing / Never even saw this coming / You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter."

Some theorised that the "homie hopper" lyric referenced his ex-girlfriend Charli. According to Urban Dictionary, a homie hopper is "a girl or guy that hops from one person to another. Where the people they chose are all in the same group of friends".

Charli and Lil Huddy had an on-off relationship between late 2019 and 2021, but Charli is now in a relationship with Landon Barker.

READ MORE: Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans now she's 18

Charli D'Amelio fans slam Lil Huddy for calling her a "homie hopper" in new song. Picture: @charlidamelio via Instagram, @huddy via TikTok

In case you didn't know, Lil Huddy and Landon actually were good friends and starred in Machine Gun Kelly's musical drama Downfalls High together. However, there might now be a bit of bad blood between the pair now as it appears they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Although Lil Huddy is yet to explain the meaning behind his lyrics, people immediately assumed he was taking a swipe at Charli and rushed to defend her.

"Homie hopper??? you were only friends with him because travis gave you connections, ya’ll were NEVER best friends. They have been broken up for 5 months he has no control over her at all. I don’t wanna hear that charli is 'immature' or childish for responding gtfo," one person tweeted.

Another raged: "Lil Huddy has used Charli D’Amelio for clout since Dec 2019. As a manager, it was unpopular to bring it up then especially bc Huddy’s manager Erika Monroe Williams had such a close relationship w Charli’s parents. Now Huddy’s new song eludes to Charli being a 'homie hopper'. Wow."

Lil Huddy has used Charli D’Amelio for clout since Dec 2019. As a manager, it was unpopular to bring it up then especially bc Huddy’s manager Erika Monroe Williams had such a close relationship w Charli’s parents. Now Huddy’s new song eludes to Charli being a “homie hopper”. Wow. — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

homie hopper??? you were only friends with him because travis gave you connections, ya’ll were NEVER best friends. They have been broken up for 5 months he has no control over her at all. I don’t wanna hear that charli is “immature” or childish for responding gtfo — z |not impersonating| (@mostmenaretrash) July 25, 2022

cannot be serious lol really called her a homie hopper if anything be mad at Landon 😭😭? She owes him nothing — lol (@bigwalls43) July 25, 2022

chase’s new song about charli snippet ? did bro full on call her a “homie hopper” 😭 what the fuck is he on about i dont like when men play victim in situations like these either treat her right or sit your ass down lmao — ɖ (@mattelipliner) July 25, 2022

Lil Huddy been SICK since Charli Damelio moved on its so funny he just like me fr — Lover 💗 (@madiwlch) July 25, 2022

Charli is yet to address the song but she reportedly unfollowed Lil Huddy following the snippet's release...

Read more TikTok stories here: