Charli D'Amelio denies her parents abuse her or force her to post on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

"Please stop spreading these lies."

Charli D'Amelio has hit back at rumours that her parents force her to post on social media and abuse her.

On Monday (Jan 18), a viral TikTok made numerous allegations about Charli's parents, specifically her dad Marc D'Amelio. The video alleges Marc has been using Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio's fame to further his political career, after he ran for office as a Republican in Connecticut back in 2018 and lost.

It also accused Charli's parents of abuse, and said Charli has been caught "sneaking out of her house" and that her recent smiles on TikTok have all been fake. It's worth noting there's actually no evidence to back up these claims and the original TikTok has been deleted.

Charli D'Amelio denies her parents abuse her or force her to post on TikTok. Picture: @charlidamelio via Instagram, @marcdamelio via Instagram

People have also been commenting that Charli doesn't look as happy as she used to on a recent video of her curling her hair while lip-syncing to 'Falling' by Trevor Daniel. Curling your hair isn't the most exciting task and nobody can be expected to be constantly smiling…

Anyway, Marc's comment section was soon filled with people calling him out for using Charli and Dixie. In response to the claims, Charli hit back on TikTok.

She said: "I am so fortunate to have such amazing parents and when people spread fake hurtful and false rumors about my family I have to put my foot down. I have an amazing dad and family who have never hurt or have taken advantage of me ever please stop spreading these lies. If I am not in the mood to post I don't no one is forcing me my parents care about my mental health more than anything."

This wouldn't be the first conspiracy theory about the D'Amelio's, though. In September last year, both Charli and Dixie were subjected to another wild conspiracy theory involving their father Marc. Some believed Marc might be behind their meteoric success, given that Charli is the most-followed person on TikTok. It has even been suggested that he bought followers for them.

TikTok, for once, just rest.