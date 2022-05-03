Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans now she's 18

By Jazmin Duribe

Charli is also the subject of NSFW Reddit pages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charli D'Amelio has been inundated with gross comments urging her to start an OnlyFans account now that she has turned 18.

The TikTok star, who is the most-followed person on the platform, has grown up in front of our very eyes and on May 1 Charli turned 18. To celebrate, Charli flew to the Bahamas on a private plane with a number of TikTokers including her sister Dixie D'Amelio and her boyfriend Noah Beck. Guests partied the weekend away at an exclusive resort and rang in her birthday with a dinner party.

But soon after Charli reached the momentous milestone, fans started noticing creepy tweets she started receiving. The day after her birthday, Charli simply tweeted, "18." Charli actually does this every birthday, but now that she's officially considered an adult, her replies looked a lot different. Charli was hit with replies from seriously creepy fans asking her to start an OnlyFans account (you need to be 18 to open an account on the platform).

READ MORE: Charli D'Amelio reveals why she unfollowed Addison Rae on Instagram

Charli D'Amelio fans call out "gross" people asking her to start an OnlyFans. Picture: Alamy, @charlidamelio via Instagram

Similar to the situation with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, Reddit pages counting down to Charli's birthday started sprouting up on the platform months before she actually turned 18. The goal is for members of the group to share photos of Charli. One thread was listed as "NSFW" and stated that it was dedicated to Charli D'Amelio and her body. However, unlike with Millie, some of the pages for Charli were still active at the time of writing.

Charli's fans called out the creepy pages online. One person tweeted: "Charli D’Amelio turns 18 and sickos already asking for an onlyfans? Creepy ass motherfuckers." Another added: "Charli D’Amelio just turned 18 its gonna be a long gross day on this app."

And a third noted: "Grown ass men pressuring Charli D’Amelio to make an OnlyFans acc on the day she turned 18 is so fucking gross and predatory."

Charli D’Amelio has been 18 for a few hours and people are already sexualizing her. Stop it — Mary the “Game Journalist” (@girlfromcanada) May 2, 2022

Charli d’amelio is 3 days away from being 18… just to let everyone know, I will not be on the internet that day — addy (@AddyVercetti) April 29, 2022

Those who waited for Charli D'Amelio to turn 18 so they could shamelessly lust over her publicly are freaking losers w/ tiny penises. — idk, girl. idk. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@allegedlyangelo) May 2, 2022

grown ass men pressuring charli d’amelio to make an onlyfans acc on the day she turned 18 is so fucking gross and predatory 🙃 — ★☆𝔭𝔩𝔞𝔫𝔢𝔱 𝔬𝔴𝔫𝔢𝔯☆★ (@planetofplanet) May 2, 2022

charli d’amelio just turned 18 its gonna be a long gross day on this app…….. — rehabilitated femcel (@luvebog) May 1, 2022

Charli D’Amelio turns 18 and sickos already asking for an onlyfans? Creepy ass motherfuckers. — 🇲🇽 All That Jazz 🇳🇮 (@takship) May 2, 2022

Sadly, the sexualisation of celebrities who have grown up in the spotlight is something that has been happening for years. The the same thing happened to Emma Watson, Britney Spears, The Olsen Twins and Millie, ahead of their 18th birthday.

Most recently, Millie called out the way she had been sexualised by the press and people online.

"[It’s] really overwhelming. I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18," Millie said on The Guilty Feminist.

"[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross."