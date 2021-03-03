Where to buy viral TikTok Cirkul water bottle in the US and UK

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's where you can buy TikTok's Cirkul water bottle in the UK, Canada, Australia and US.

TikTok is magical. Not only does it give us all the dances and challenges, it's also our number one shopping destination. The social media platform has introduced us to various products including the famous butt-enhancing Seasum Leggings (or TikTok leggings) and Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara.

Now, it's a water bottle that's gone viral. But what's so exciting about a water bottle, you ask? Well, it's not just any water bottle. This bottle allows you to flit between regular water and flavoured water with the click of a button.

But before you start scrambling around looking for how you can add it to your cart, here's what you need to know about the much-hyped water bottle and where you can nab your own.

Here's where you can buy a Cirkul water bottle. Picture: @alyssacasatelli via TikTok

How does the Cirkul bottle on TikTok work and where can I buy it?

The Cirkul water bottle is a bottle with a special filter that allows you to add flavours to your regular water and change between the two. The flavours are all zero calories, free from artificial colouring and sugar-free.

There's currently 39 flavours (and even more coming) ranging from Classic Iced Coffee to Peach Tea and Cherry Limeade. The bottle itself is $15 and all the flavours, which last for six bottle refills, cost $3.75.

You can only purchase a Cirkul bottle and the variety of different flavours from their official website and shipping is free on orders over $15.

People on TikTok are living for the bottles and crediting the brand for helping them drink more water.

Can you buy the Cirkul water bottle in Canada, UK or Australia?

Now for some bad news: Sadly, you won't be able to get your hands on the Cirkul bottle from the Canada, UK or Australia. In fact, Cirkul only ships to the US. However, they're hoping to go worldwide in the near future.