What does Corn mean on TikTok? The NSFW meaning explained

1 December 2021, 11:48

By Katie Louise Smith

People are talking about 'Corn' in TikTok videos but it's actually code for another word.

Another day, another viral word on TikTok that has got the majority of users questioning what it actually means. Today, that word is 'Corn' – and it has a very NSFW meaning.

There's several strands of 'Corn' content on TikTok. From candy corn, pop corn and corn on the cob videos on FoodTok, to actual farming videos... People might also be talking about someone who is 'corny' or simply using the corn emoji as a substitute for the suggestive eggplant emoji.

However, there is one particular meaning for 'Corn' that has got some users curious, and it's actually code for another word. Here's what you need to know about why people are talking about 'Corn' on TikTok.

What does Corn mean on TikTok?

What does Corn mean on TikTok? Picture: Sheldon Cooper /SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Emojipedia

One quick search for 'Corn' on TikTok will bring up related searches like, 'Twitter corn recommendations', 'Best corn sites', 'Corn stars on TikTok' and 'Is watching corn cheating?'

As you can imagine, none of those particular search terms are about vegetables or grains, or award-winning farmers.

'Corn' on TikTok actually means 'Porn'.

Similar to the way some users change the spelling of swear words or other NSFW phrases on the app to avoid being shadowbanned or getting their account flagged, others have changed the word as a way to get around TikTok's censors. Sometimes people will simply use the corn emoji in place of the word 'porn', too.

READ MORE: TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Searches for 'Corn' on TikTok go viral
Searches for 'Corn' on TikTok go viral. Picture: TikTok

Usually, TikTok's algorithms will block any sexual content and you won't see it in any searches or on your FYP at all. But if you're underage or simply want to avoid anything NSFW on the app, maybe avoid the 'Corn' search all together.

Unless you're looking for a corn bread recipe. Or a popcorn hack. Or if you just love corn fields. Or if you wanna rewatch that one video where Jason Derulo 'breaks his teeth' on some corn on the cob... In that case, carry on.

