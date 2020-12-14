Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok account has been deleted by hackers

By Jazmin Duribe

Dixie D'Amelio's father Marc's TikTok account has also been hacked.

Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok account has been deleted following a series of bizarre posts from hackers.

On Sunday (Dec 13), Dixie's fans noticed that her account had vanished. When you click onto Dixie's account you're greeted with the messages: "User doesn't exist," or "Couldn't find this account." Before Dixie's account was disabled she had 46 million followers.

What happened to Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok account? Has she been banned?

Several strange posts were added to the singer's account from the suspected hackers before it was actually deleted. One clip was captioned "preparing to hack Dixie" while others mentioned The Chuckling Squad, a group of online hackers that famously managed to comprise Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account in 2019.

Dixie D'Amelio's TikTok account has been deleted by hackers. Picture: @dixiedamelio via Instagram, @dixiedamelio via TikTok

Many of the videos also referred to an unknown user named Joe and a private Instagram account with the handle @lucifer, which has over 11,000 followers. Dixie's account bio was also changed to "follow @koiiddd on Instagram".

After disabling Dixie's account, the TikTok hackers then moved onto her father Marc D'Amelio's TikTok account. Marc, who had almost 9 million followers, also had similar videos shared to his account referring to the @lucifer Instagram account and some had the hashtag "#FuckTheDamelios". The hackers also threatened to attack Dixie's sister Charli D'Amellio's profile next, however, at the time of writing, her account hasn't been compromised.

Dixie responded to the hack on a TikTokRoom Instagram post with the comment: "I guess dixie123 was a bad password." Well, at least she's taking it ok.

According to TikTok sources, Dixie is currently in the process of recovering her account. They’re also restoring her father's account too.