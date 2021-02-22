Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful" after his stripper prank in front of Dixie D'Amelio

22 February 2021, 12:00

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line."

Noah Beck has called Bryce Hall's prank "disrespectful" after the TikTok star invited strippers to dance all over Noah while his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio watched on FaceTime.

As you know, Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio, who have been dating since October 2020, are one of TikTok's hottest couples right now. Well, Bryce (who is dating Addison Rae) decided to potentially ruin their relationship by playing a prank on them for his YouTube channel.

In a video titled "HIS GIRLFRIEND WASN'T HAPPY ABOUT THIS", Bryce blindfolded Noah and gave him headphones so he was completely unaware of what was happening around him. Bryce then brought in two strippers and had them dance around Noah in their underwear. And as if things weren't already awks, Bryce decided to FaceTime Dixie and show Noah surrounded by the thong-clad girls. Yikes.

READ MORE: What is the Centre of Gravity Challenge? The viral TikTok craze explained

Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful"
Noah Beck calls Bryce Hall "disrespectful". Picture: Vogue via YouTube, @brycehall via Instagram

Dixie didn't look too impressed when she answered the call and immediately hung up after seeing Noah. Noah then called her back to explain that he had no idea what was going on. "I just didn’t want you to be mad at Noah, this was all me," Bryce said. Although she accepted it was a prank, she bluntly said bye leaving Noah looking a little stressed. Fans thought Bryce went a little too far this time.

Dixie D'Amelio reacts to the stripper prank
Dixie D'Amelio reacts to the stripper prank. Picture: Bryce Hall via YouTube

Whilst we don't know how Dixie reacted behind the scenes, it doesn't seem to have gone down well. In an interview with Shooting Stars TV, Noah called out Bryce for the prank. He said: "Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line. It was a bit disrespectful and he apologised to me, but it should be Dixie he's apologising to." Noah also said that if he'd have known he wouldn't have done it.

Dixie's mother Heidi D'Amelio also isn't pleased about the prank. Speaking to Kevin Wong, she said: "That was trash. Don't mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn't like it [...] It was disrespectful, she wasn't happy about it."

