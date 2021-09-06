Dixie D'Amelio breaks down crying following hate comments in new reality show

By Rachel Finn

The D'Amelio Show aired a clip of Dixie reacting to hurtful comments over her Vogue video and showed how they affect her mental health.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has responded to the negative comments she’s been receiving online, saying people “break up” everything she does.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have seen an incredible rise to fame, taking the stars from two regular teenagers living in Connecticut to some of the internet’s biggest names. But fame obviously comes with plenty of challenges the rest of us normal folk don’t have to deal with.

The family's new docuseries, The D'Amelio Show, follows Charli and Dixie as they go about their lives outside of the TikTok 'For You Page', and also shines a light on the sheer amount of negative comments they get for it.

In clips that have gone viral online, Dixie is seen breaking down and crying to her parents after reading hate comments about her online.

Dixie D'Amelio reacts to hurtful comments in new Hulu show. Picture: Getty, Hulu

“It makes me feel like I don’t deserve anything. I’m trying to do everything I can to better myself, and it just gets worse. They break up every single thing I do and make it a negative thing,” Dixie says in the video. “I literally come back from the gym and they post a video of that 15-second clip and they're like 'oh my god, she's so musty' and I’m like ‘shut the f**k up!’”.

The scene is in response to an interview Dixie filmed for Vogue earlier this year which followed the star around as she goes to the gym, attends a wardrobe fitting and goes to the studio to work on new music.

“Everyone just picks apart everything I say and do and the way I look. I went to the gym! I know it’s just people’s opinion but it hurts so much.”

What have people been saying about the clip of Dixie crying?

Dixie has been flooded with positive comments in response to the clip, with many saying it shows the pressures of fame and social media.

“Reading these comments after seeing how much they affected her in the documentary hurts,” one wrote. Another added: “Dixie doesn’t deserve the hate on this video. She was given an opportunity and she took it. You don’t know what people go through after getting all this hate.”

“I love that Dixie is just so real,” commented one fan. “She is just so amazing. She is very underrated. I get sad when people hate on her because she’s just human like she has emotions. I hate when people tear her down because it tears her mental health down.”

Dixie and Charli’s new show follows the sisters as they navigate their new life in LA and includes interviews with their family, friends and collaborators. It’s available to watch on Hulu and on Disney+ now.