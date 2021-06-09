How to download a TikTok without a watermark

Here's how to download a TikTok without a watermark on iPhone and Android.

Want to watch your favourite TikTok videos without that pesky watermark on the screen? Of course you do! Well, listen carefully. There's actually multiple ways to remove a watermark on TikTok.

Now, it's important that we recognise that watermarks are actually pretty handy sometimes. The feature prevents content creators from having their videos stolen and reposted to other accounts without credit.

That being said, watermarks can be exceptionally annoying, especially when you're trying to watch something and all you can focus on is the little watermark floating around the screen. Instagram has also stopped promoting Reels videos with the TikTok watermark included, making it harder for your video to be seen.

You've probably found it difficult to remove the watermark from TikTok from a downloaded video and that's because at the moment it's actually impossible to do that without the help of a third-party app.

How to download a TikTok without a watermark

How to download a TikTok without a watermark. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @lilnasx via TikTok

How to remove a watermark from TikTok video

Ok, let's begin the watermark removal process. But before we start it's worth noting that it's probably not the best idea to do this if you're removing watermarks from other people's videos to repost videos as your own content. Content creators should be credited.

1) To download your chosen TikTok you'll need to get the link. To do this simply click the share button on your chosen video and then "Copy Link".

2) Head to a third-party app like musicallydown.com and paste into the search tab (another alternative is Snap Tik which works in the same way).

3) Make sure the "Video with Watermark" box is not checked.

4) Click "Download" and the video should save to your device's camera roll.

In this photo illustration a TikTok logo is displayed on a...
In this photo illustration a TikTok logo is displayed on a... Picture: GettyOmar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Et voila! You should now have watermark free videos.

