Eminem's child Stevie reveals they didn't know they were adopted

By Jazmin Duribe

Stevie claims they only found out who their biological father is after being sent an article.

Eminem's child Stevie, 19, has revealed that they were not aware they were adopted.

Stevie's biological parents are Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott and tattoo artist Eric Hartter. Kim conceived Stevie while separated from the 'Lose Yourself' rapper. Sadly, Eric passed away in 2020 from an alleged drug overdose. Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005 after he had reconciled with her mother.

In a now-deleted TikTok (via Daily Mail), Stevie appears to recall a conversation she had with Eminem about their true paternity. According to the clip, Eminem – who has two other daughters – maintained that he was Stevie's real father.

READ MORE: Eminem's child Stevie has come out as non-binary

Eminem's child Stevie reveals they didn't know they were adopted. Picture: Alamy, @st0nedc0w via TikTok

Reenacting a conversation between two people, Stevie mouthed: "He's not your real dad. You're adopted," Stevie then asked: "You're my real dad right? Am I adopted?" The next caption read: "I am your real dad."

Stevie then claimed they were sent an article about their biological father's death which they showed to their grandmother, who said: "I'm sorry they wouldn't tell you about him." The video ended with Stevie lip-syncing: "That must be so confusing for a little girl," from Adventure Time's 'Remember Me', which had been playing in the background throughout the video.

This comes after Stevie came out as non-binary. Earlier this month, Stevie, formerly known as Whitney, went viral after opening up about their gender identity on TikTok.

Stevie, who uses any pronouns, decided to change their name noting that they felt more comfortable when referred to as Stevie. They said: "I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt comfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie."