TikTok users are being warned against doing the Fire Challenge after teen is left with severe burns

Here's why people are being urged not to participate in the dangerous Fire Challenge on TikTok.

People are warning against participating in the dangerous Fire Challenge on TikTok, which left a 13-year-old girl in the intensive care unit with third-degree burns.

Unfortunately, dangerous challenges sometimes make their way onto the platform. Recently, a teen from Pakistan lost his life while being filmed by his friends for a TikTok prank. And in March, Joshua Haileyesus was left fighting for his life after doing the Blackout Challenge on TikTok, which involves choking yourself until you lose consciousness. Sadly, Joshua died in April after 19 days on life support.

The Fire Challenge has recently been gaining traction on the platform and it could have fatal results. Here's what it involves.

What is the Fire Challenge on TikTok?

The Fire Challenge is a dangerous trend on TikTok which sees participants make shapes on a mirror using a flammable liquid. The participant then has to switch off the lights and set fire to the liquid to create the lit shape.

The challenge is extremely dangerous and can be fatal. If you see any Fire Challenge videos on TikTok don't interact with them and report them immediately.

On May 13, Destini Crane from Portland, Oregon, suffered severe burns to her body after attempting the challenge for a video. "I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name. Destini was on fire. When I went and opened the bathroom door everything was on fire," Destini's mother Kimberly Crane told ABC news.

Destini's family found out she had been doing the challenge after speaking to her friends. She was also found with a candle, lighter and bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom. Her mother heard her screams and brought Destini outside, removing her burning shirt while neighbours called 911. When Destini's phone was retrieved, it was still recording the TikTok video.

Destini remains in hospital with severe burns and unable to speak. She will hopefully be moved to a burn unit in future. Because of the burns she has "lifelong limited mobility" and will need physical therapy to regain use of her arm, fingers and neck.

Portland Fire and Rescue, who responded to the incident, are currently investigating. Firefighter Rob Garrison has warned how devastating playing with flammable liquids can be because skin can catch fire in seconds.

He told Mercury News: "This is maybe one of the most dangerous things I've ever seen anybody do in my life. You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire, and by the time you hit the water, you're probably going to have burns on your body."

Destini's family have urged other parents to spend more time with their children and monitor what they're doing on social media.