Francis Bourgeois takes on The Most Impossible Train Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

9 December 2022, 15:09

By Sam Prance

Francis Bourgeois knows trains but how well does he know trains in pop culture?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Francis Bourgeois has officially put his pop culture knowledge to the test in 'The Most Impossible Trains in Pop Culture' Quiz. Catchy title, huh?

There's no denying that Francis Bourgeois is an expert when it comes to trains. Over the course of the last few years, the beloved 22-year-old has built a loyal following thanks to his wholesome and educational trainspotting TikTok videos. Not only that but he's also worked with the likes of Rosalía and Joe Jonas and launched his very own Channel 4 show.

To celebrate the release of his brand new book, The Trainspotter's Notebook, Francis dropped by PopBuzz HQ and we challenged him to The Most Impossible Trains in Pop Culture Quiz. The results were as hilarious as you would expect.

READ MORE: Francis Bourgeois hits back at claims that he's not real after unearthed photos go viral

Francis Bourgeois plays The Most Impossible Trains in Pop Culture Quiz | PopBuzz Meets
Francis Bourgeois plays The Most Impossible Trains in Pop Culture Quiz | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

The quiz has four unique rounds. First, there's the Music Round and it includes expert questions like 'Which singer travelled to their London show via the tube in 2011?' and 'Who is the lead singer of Train?' Then there's the Film and TV Round, in which we quiz Francis on train-related moments from iconic TV shows like The Simpsons and Gossip Girl.

Things get a little more difficult in the Picture Round. Francis has to name three Thomas the Tank Engine characters based on screenshots from the show. Last but not least, there's the Impossible Round in which we ask Francis how many times Kylie Minogue sings the word 'Loco-motion' in 'Loco-motion'. Yes, we went there.

Think you can beat Francis? Watch the video above and play along with him.

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

SZA channels Avril Lavigne on F2F and the memes are iconic

SZA channels Avril Lavigne on F2F and the memes are iconic

News

Noah Schnapp goes viral in college quiz video

Noah Schnapp goes viral for his hilarious reaction to $50 prize in college quiz video

Celeb

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022 here

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your top songs and top artists

News

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your top songs and artists stats

Apple Music Replay 2022: How to find your Top Songs and Top Artists stats

News

Spotify Instafest: How to use the festival lineup generator

Spotify Instafest: How to instantly generate a festival lineup from your top artists

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Ziwe asks Amber Riley about Lea Michele's racism accusations

Amber Riley goes viral after her reaction to Lea Michele racism question

News

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White set to star in romcom together

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are playing love interests in a new romcom

News

SZA addresses BBL rumours in SOS lyrics and fans are living for it

SZA addresses BBL rumours in SOS lyrics and fans are living for it

News

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan came out as gay after his girlfriend introduced him to Will & Grace

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan came out as gay after his girlfriend introduced him to Will & Grace

Wednesday

Kitty Scott-Claus My Life In 20

Kitty Scott-Claus: "If I had won Drag Race, my winners series would've been like The Simple Life" | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Will Julie Andrews be in Princess Diaries 3?

Julie Andrews “very much doubts” that she’ll return for Princess Diaries 3

News