Frankie Jonas tricks Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers into posing with Scientology necklace

8 September 2021, 11:39 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 12:42

By Sam Prance

Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Lil Huddy and more famous TikTok stars all fell for Frankie Jonas' prank.

Frankie Jonas has just gone viral with a prank video in which he tricks TikTok stars into posing with a Scientology necklace.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers will already know that Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas' younger brother Frankie Jonas is a star in his own right. While he may not be a chart-topping popstar like his brothers, Frankie has recently become one of TikTok's biggest stars. Frankie currently has over 1.9 million followers thanks to his hilarious and relatable videos.

Now, Frankie is breaking the internet with a video in which he pranks Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and other influencers.

Is Frankie Jonas a Scientologist?

Frankie Jonas tricks Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers into posing with Scientology necklace
Frankie Jonas tricks Charli D'Amelio and other TikTokers into posing with Scientology necklace. Picture: @iamfrankiejonas via TikTok

In a now-deleted video, Frankie Jonas filmed himself wearing a Scientology necklace with the caption: "Wear my scientology chain and pose." He then uploaded an edit of multiple TikTok stars posing with the necklace seemingly oblivious to the fact that they were wearing a symbol of Scientology. Charli D'Amelio, Noah Beck and Lil Huddy were among those pranked.

Frankie is yet to divulge exactly why he deleted the video but it seems likely that the TikTokers in question or their publicists asked him to remove it. Still, once something is uploaded to the internet, it lasts forever and the video has since made its way around Twitter with people living for the prank.

One person tweeted: "Frankie Jonas coercing oblivious TikTokers into posing with a Scientology necklace is absolutely my favourite thing to happen this year." Another added: "He's not seeing heaven 😭 I know their publicists are crying and throwing up rn."

Frankie himself is not a Scientologist, as far as we're aware, and the video is simply an elaborate prank.

As it stands, Charli D'Amelio and the other TikTokers involved are yet to comment on the video. We shall update you if they do.

