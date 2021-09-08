Man goes viral on TikTok for harassing teens over their 'pornographic' bikinis

By Jazmin Duribe

A man is being called out on TikTok after comparing a group of girls in bikinis to "pornography" in a viral video.

In one video, which currently has 1.4 million views, @ggarbagefairy documented how she and her friend's were approached by a random man whilst sunbathing on a beach in Fort Collins, Colorado. The man asked them to cover up because of his young children, comparing their bikinis to "thongs and bras" and "pornography". "If men of God don’t stand up, then our society is going to go down the drain," he explained, attempting to excuse why he was coming after the ladies.

He added: "I'm speaking the truth. Your body will never ever satisfy. The physical will never ever satisfy. There's a longing into your hearts to actually be seen. The reason why you're showing your body is because you're like, 'Am I pretty enough?' Next time you come to the beach and there's young eyes take that into consideration."

In a second video, the man continued to preach that the girls should have opted for more "modest" two-pieces or a one piece while the girls continued to politely ask that he leave them alone. "There’s gonna come a day when you’re gonna have to come face-to-face with God," he tells them.

Another woman, who does not appear to be with the man and is wearing a bikini herself, then enters the conversation to tell the girls off for swearing in front of her children. However, she also shares her own opinion on the bikini debate: "I'm not judging you. I have nothing to say as far as this goes, but cussing in front of my kids, that’s where I draw the line. It does matter what you guys wear, not because of what this guy says but because you need to value yourselves."

In a third video, the girls involved went into further detail of the incident and shared a photo of the bikinis that they were wearing. They also managed to find the man who had harassed them, revealing that they are all around 18 and that they were the only all-girl group in bikinis. Other girls were wearing bikinis but were in mixed groups. "There were men shirtless and there was a guy in a speedo right by us and he did not care," one girl said.

The man involved has now responded to the backlash on TikTok and said he received a "boldness from the Holy Spirit" to speak to the ladies because he had been introduced to pornography at a young age and knew how damaging it could be.

He said: "I'm not going to apologise. I'm going to continue to stand in the truth. I'm going to continue to stand in the word of God. Our society is in such a decline of morality. Pornography and lust is at an all time high. People don't even know their gender anymore. Society is really jacked up."