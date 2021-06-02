Jack Wright issues statement after Sienna Mae Gomez sexual assault allegations

By Katie Louise Smith

Sienna Mae Gomez's rep also issued a statement, saying that she "unequivocally denies" the allegations of sexual assault against Jack.

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

TikToker Jack Wright has now issued a statement regarding the allegations shared on social media about Sienna Mae Gomez sexually assaulting him.

On Monday (May 31), Mason Rizzo, a friend of Hype House star Jack, posted a statement on social media accusing Sienna Mae Gomez of abusing Jack. He wrote: "I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then repeatedly wonder why ‘he doesn’t like you back.’"

Jack's twin brother James Wright also commented and retweeted Mason's statements. Mason later deleted his tweets and wrote: "The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media."

Jack had yet to comment on the whole situation himself, but in an Instagram post shared to his page yesterday (June 1), he has now spoken out about the allegations and his relationship with Sienna.

READ MORE: Sienna Mae Gomez denies Jack Wright sexual assault allegations

Jack Wright issues statement after Sienna Mae Gomez sexual assault allegations. Picture: @jack.wright via TikTok, @siennamaegomez via Instagram

In his statement, Jack touched upon his brother James and friend Mason's previous comments about Sienna and further elaborated that he had been hesitant to share some parts of his life with fans on social media.

Jack wrote: "While I love sharing my life with all of you, some parts are deeply personal and I have been hesitant to share for my own emotional and mental wellbeing. But I will say this. Sexual Assault is a serious matter that has real consequences. Mason and James' only intention was to protect me with the truth, and I really value their enormous support through this extremely difficult time."

He then went on to speak abut Sienna, saying: "I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs. I don't want to tear anyone down and only wish healing for everyone involved."

Jack ended the statement, writing: "I want to thank all of you who have reached out with your love, support and kindness. I am forever grateful."

Yesterday (June 1), Sienna Mae Gomez also shared a video statement regarding the whole situation. As well as addressing Mason and James' comments directly, Sienna also said: "I unequivocally deny the allegations that I sexually assaulted Jack Wright."

Sienna' rep also issued a statement to E! News, saying: "Sienna unequivocally denies the charges made by Mason [Rizzo] and amplified by James [Wright], which have since been taken down. She has never sexually assaulted anyone nor have she or Jack ever had sexual relations together. Period."

The statement continued: "Jack is part of her extended family and clearly there are issues causing him pain right now in his personal life. She hopes Jack gets the peace of mind he needs to move forward beyond these challenging times, but she is in no way responsible for these issues and is comfortable in the fact that she has been nothing but a good and loyal friend to Jack since they were young."

READ MORE: TikTok star Sienna Gomez apologises after Did You Eat Today? merch backlash