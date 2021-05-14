Jedward have been sending voice notes to their fans and you'll choke with laughter

14 May 2021, 14:43

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Sorry... this is a Jedward stan account now.

We didn't have becoming hardcore Jedward stans on our 2021 bingo, but here we are. The X Factor singers have been sending voice notes to their fans and naturally they're absolutely hilarious.

In case you don't know, Jedward are pop culture legends. The Irish identical twins (born John and Edward Grimes) rose to fame on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009 and after a couple of stints on reality TV (Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Coach Trip), a Eurovision hit and a few documentaries they have managed to stay in the spotlight ever since.

Although they've kind of pivoted away from music, they've remained in our hearts for frequently calling out injustices on social media and showing support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ rights and more.

Jedward have been sending voice notes to their fans
Jedward have been sending voice notes to their fans. Picture: @jepicpics via Instagram, @cabbageokay via TikTok

Well, as you imagine, Jedward get a ton of DMs from their fans and true to being the icons they are they've actually started replying to them.

Now people are sharing Jedward's hilarious voice note responses on TikTok.

TikToker Nosebleedfitz also jumped on the bandwagon sending sending Jedward the iconic "I'm sorry to hear that your grandma passed away, yeah" line from Educating Yorkshire. Jedward then replied: "Hey Bella, so it's late at night and I'm just thinking about you and how Jepic you are. Anyway, just wanna send you sweet dreams, love and strength."

Oh Jedward, never change.

