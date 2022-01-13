Joe Jonas went trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois and it's so pure

13 January 2022, 16:50

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

It's the crossover event you didn't see coming.

It's probably one of the most unexpected collaborations to be seen on TikTok but Francis Bourgeois has linked up with Joe Jonas for a little trainspotting.

Now, Francis is TikTok royalty. The viral star shot to internet fame thanks to his adorably wholesome trainspotting videos. But little did we know, Joe Jonas is one of Francis' many fans.

On Wednesday (Jan 12), Francis shared a video  stood in a field next to some train tracks with the Jonas Brothers singer. "I'm trainspotting on the West Coast mainline today with my friend Joe," Francis said, before turning the camera to Joe who said: "Hello!"

READ MORE: Francis Bourgeois hits back at claims that he's not real after unearthed photos go viral

Francis Bourgeois and Joe Jonas.
Francis Bourgeois and Joe Jonas. Picture: @francis.bourgeois via TikTok

Francis then added: "Joe's come from America." You then see the pair excitedly waving down trains and, of course, Francis is armed with his iconic GoPro to capture all the action. And as if things couldn't get any more thrilling, a Tesco goods train passes them and then a Pendolino train, which beeps Francis and Joe as it zooms past.

As you can imagine the internet went into meltdown over the unexpected crossover. "What in the multiverse," one user commented. Another added: "So glad Joe from America got to hang out with an A-list celebrity."

Joe also shared the video to his Instagram and he was inundated with comments, including one from actress Vanessa Hudgens: "Love him. And you."

Francis Bourgeois TikTok comments.
Francis Bourgeois TikTok comments. Picture: @francis.bourgeois via TikTok

Now we just need to see Francis onstage with the JoBros and life will be complete.

