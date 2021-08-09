Khaby Lame hits 100 million followers on TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

Khaby is closing in on Charli D'Amelio's 122 million TikTok followers.

Khaby Lame has become the second person to pass the 100 million follower mark on TikTok.

One month ago, the 21-year-old Senegalese social media star who lives in Italy, made headlines as he overtook Addison Rae to become the second most followed TikTok star.

On July 5th, Khaby hit 83 million followers, racing past Addison's 81 million. On August 9th 2021, just 35 days later (!), Khaby has now reached an impressive 100 million followers, making him the second TikTok star to surpass the milestone behind Charli D'Amelio.

Khaby is now one step closer to overtaking Charli as TikTok's most followed user, and, at the rate that his follower count is rising, it's looking likely that he might be able to achieve it.

How many TikTok followers does Khaby Lame have now?

Khaby Lame hits 100 million followers on TikTok. Picture: @khaby.lame via TikTok

After hitting 100 million followers, Khaby is now 22 million away from Charli D'Amelio's current record.

Back in November 2020, Charli D'Amelio became the first TikTok user to pass 100 million followers. The star gained 50 million followers in seven months, after hitting the 50 million mark in April 2020.

Prior to hitting that 100 million milestone, Charli actually lost 1 million followers amid backlash to a 'Dinner With The D'Amelio's' YouTube video. Before the drop in followers, Charli had gained more than 700,000 followers in three days, according to Social Blade. Of course, Charli eventually gained them back and hit the milestone.

She now currently has 122 million followers.

For reference, here's how fast Khaby Lame's followers are growing:

According to Khaby's Social Blade stats, the creator gained a whopping 500,000 new followers in 24 hours. In the last 30 days, he's gained 12.5 million followers. Social Blade also states that the average amount of daily follows that Khaby is getting is around 416,667.

As shown by live follower count, Khaby hit 99.9 million followers at 11:00 AM BST on August 9th. He reached 100 million at 1:15 PM BST, just 2 hours and 15 minutes later.

100,000 new followers in just over 2 hours? King of TikTok!

Khaby Lame hits 100 million followers on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Who are the Top 5 most followed TikTok accounts?

As of August 2021, Charli D'Amelio is still the most followed user on TikTok.

Charli D'Amelio - 121.9 million Khaby Lame - 100 million Addison Rae - 82.3 million Bella Poarch - 77.9 million Zach King - 63 million

Interestingly enough, despite being the most followed person on the app, none of Charli D'Amelio's videos feature in the Top 20 Most Viewed TikToks of all time.

Zach King currently sits at the top of the list with his Harry Potter illusion video, which has 2.2 billion views. Zach also has 3 other videos within the Top 10.

Bella Poarch's 'M To The Be' video, Addison Rae's 'WAP' dance challenge and Khaby Lame's banana video all feature within the Top 20 most viewed videos of TikTok.

