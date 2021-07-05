Khaby Lame overtakes Addison Rae to become second most followed TikToker

By Katie Louise Smith

Friends, Romans, TikTokers... It looks like we have a new challenger to Charli D'Amelio's crown as the most followed person on TikTok – and his name is Khaby Lame.

Khaby Lame is now the second most followed person on TikTok, after he overtook Addison Rae's 81 million followers. As of July 5th 2021, Khaby has 83.5 million followers and over 1.2 billion likes on the platform.

That means the comedy TikToker is now just under 36 million followers away from Charli D'Amelio's 119.2 million record. Charli became the most followed person on TikTok when she overtook Loren Gray in March 2020.

But with Khaby's fast-growing popularity and hilarious videos, could he soon be the most followed person the app?

Khaby Lame becomes second most followed TikToker. Picture: @khabyofficial via Twitter, Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Who is Khaby Lame?

While you may not know the TikTok star by name, you will probably know Khaby's face as his videos will have definitely popped up on your For You Page in the past few months.

21-year-old Khaby, whose real name is Khabane Lame, is an Italian-Senegalese TikToker who first rose to prominence on the app for his videos where he would call out the unnecessarily long and ridiculous 'life hacks' that go viral. Khaby duets the life hack videos and responds with how the 'hack' could have been done much quicker.

His hilarious signature facial expressions have made him a huge star on the app, with each of his videos amassing millions and millions of views, likes and comments.

What is Khaby Lame's most viewed TikTok video?

As one of the most followed people on TikTok, Khaby Lame also claims one of the most viewed videos on TikTok too. His banana peeling video has 267.6 million views, which means it ranks within the Top 20 most viewed TikToks.

The same video is the fifth most liked video of all time, with 37.1 million likes.

Khaby also has two more videos in the Top 10 most liked TikTok videos of all time: One of him removing a mask that is stuck in a cup handle (34.2 million likes) and one of him drinking a glass of water (31.8 million likes).

Khaby uploaded his very first TikTok video, clip of him washing his hands to KRYPTO9095's 'WOAH ft. D3Mstreet', back in March 2020.

