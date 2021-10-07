Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism

By Jazmin Duribe

In July, Khaby became the second most-followed person on TikTok.

Khaby Lame has clapped back at people threatening to unfollow him on social media for advocating against racism.

You might not be familiar with Khaby's name, but you've definitely seen his face all over your FYP. The Italian-Senegalese TikToker shot to fame for his videos where he would call out ridiculous viral life hacks. Khaby duets the life hack videos and responds with how the hack could have been done in a much simpler way. Now thanks to his hilarious signature facial expressions he's become one of TikTok's biggest stars.

In July, Khaby became the second most-followed person on TikTok, overtaking Addison Rae, who has 84.8 million followers as of October 2021. Khaby currently has a whopping 114.9 million followers.

READ MORE: Khaby Lame overtakes Addison Rae to become second most followed TikToker

Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism. Picture: @khaby.lame via TikTok, @khaby00 via Instagram

In September, Khaby shared a video on Instagram and TikTok advocating for his fans to say "no to racism". In the clip, which he made with Fargo actor Salvatore Esposito, Khaby is on a speedboat in a suit. The phone changes from dark mode to light mode and then Salvatore pops up.

It now seems that people have an issue with Khaby's video. On Wednesday (Oct 6), Khaby shared a post on Instagram calling out people who were threatening to unfollow him over his stance on racism. He wrote: "I'm seeing a lot of comments where people says: I unfollow you because you did this video. I don't mind guys. We are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life."

He added: "Be happy. Follow your dream and try to save the planet. You can also unfollow me, I don't care about the numbers I care about your hearts! If you do think of something new, do it right and in a positive way."

He followed his statement with a post of the crowdfunding page of a 10-year-old boy named Maxim, who is currently fighting Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Khaby continued: "Instead to waste your time writing negative comments criticising try to help people." He finished with a post that read: "SAY NO TO RACISM."

Khaby has been using his voice and newfound fame to spread awareness of important world issues. He recently used his platform to spread awareness about climate change, linking up with climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.