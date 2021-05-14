TikTok star Max Baledge kicked out of Wetherspoon after asking his 880,000 followers to buy him drinks

By Jazmin Duribe

Max received over 100 orders in 30 minutes.

TikTok star Max Baledge is being criticised for asking his 886,500 TikTok followers to buy him drinks at a Wetherspoon pub.

Earlier this week, Max innocently asked his followers to buy him a drink through the Wetherspoon app. However, little did he know, his followers banded together to buy him drinks, which left the staff overwhelmed with orders. "Never done this lol but recording a TikTok for bants. Wetherspoons, Moon Under Water Leicester Square, London, Table 74. If you send me something nice let me know and I'll give you a kiss," he tweeted.

The pub received more than 100 orders within half an hour and, unable to keep up with the influx of orders, staff kicked Max out and refunded the remaining orders. "Guys they're gonna kick us out we've got so much he said he's refunding the orders and not giving it [to] us," Max said in a now-deleted tweet. "We just got kicked out of Wetherspoons they had over 100 orders in 30 minutes."

Max received backlash for stressing out the staff and recording the whole mishap without consent. He was then was forced to apologise on Twitter. Max tweeted: "I just want to fully apologise for my video yesterday. I only ever want to make people happy with my videos and I genuinely did not think about it being a burden on the staff because I am stupid and was ignorant to my following. This is all really new to me and even though the number of you that follow me is mad (and I am so [grateful]) I genuinely did not think that many people would buy things.

"Despite this I also filmed the staff member which was not okay AND I was mega defensive on here which is also not okay. I’m just genuinely a childish idiot at times and whilst I always try to use my platform to spread happiness and make people laugh I messed up here. I understand some people might think this is an overreaction but it genuinely makes me upset that I have come across as disrespectful when I never want to be that.

"The amount of threatening comments/ messages I’ve got have been really overwhelming, but I understand why people are upset. Love you all lots and sorry if I made you think I’m a twat."

A Wetherspoon spokesperson has also addressed the situation, telling The Sun: "We support the actions of our staff 100 percent in asking Mr Balegde to leave. Our staff work hard to ensure that all customers are looked after and on this occasion Mr Balegde's childish antics made it difficult for them to do so."

However, since the incident went viral, Max has been hit with abuse. He tweeted: "The amount of violent threats I’ve gotten is a joke. I beg you go outside and find something serious to point your aggression at. Absolute freaks in this world raging over a 20 minute situation that was stopped right away that NOBODY was harmed in that happened nearly a week ago."

Max also shared a TikTok about the situation. He added: "This is just not a big deal. The actual reality of the situation with the whole Wetherspoons thing was over in 20 minutes. The staff didn't even seem annoyed. They just said, 'We're going to have to ask you to leave because you're getting too many orders.' And that was it. That was really it. And now all of a sudden I've punched every single Wetherspoons staff member in the face individually. It's wild. People just have nothing better to do."