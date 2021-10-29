TikTok star Max Balegde pitches to be on I'm A Celebrity in hilarious viral video

By Sam Prance

We need Max Balegde on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and we need it now!

The internet is rallying behind TikTok icon Max Balegde following his viral I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here audition video.

If you don't know who Max Balegde is, where have you been? The beloved TikToker has gained over 1.5 million followers on the platform thanks to his hilarious videos and loveable personality. Since rising to viral fame, Max has also interviewed the likes of MNEK, Kitty Scott-Claus and Sigrid, and his popularity both on and offline shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Max is so well-loved that fans want him to compete on I'm A Celebrity and now he's made a video asking to go on it.

TikTok star Max Balegde goes viral with I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here audition tape. Picture: @Max_Balegde via TikTok, ITV

Yesterday (Oct 28), Max posted a video in which he says: "I've been tagged in some videos of people saying they want me on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and I also big fat want that so ITV, if you're listening, here's the things that I'll bring to the show."

He then explained what would make him a good contestant: "Firstly I'd probably be the non celebrity that no one even knows who they are and you wouldn't have to pay me that much. Secondly, I'd do absolutely everything. I'd be shit at everything no doubt. Thirdly, I've been trying to lose weight for ages and nothing's working, so rice and beans for a month, are you trying to shag me? Go on then."

Max ended by saying: "Lastly, I am scared of everything, I'll be Gillian McKeithing left, right and centre. If there's a spider, faint. If I have to go in water, I'm drowning. Brilliant television. I'm sorry, ITV sort something out here."

As it stands, ITV are yet to announce their lineup but celebrities including Rylan Clark and Maura Higgins are all rumoured to take part. Max also captioned the TikTok video: "The idea of me being in the jungle with Jade Thirlwall is phenomenal", following fans suggestions that Little Mix's Jade should take part.

Max's video has currently been viewed over 800,000 times with over 200,000 likes, so there are definitely fans who would love to see him on it. ITV also commented on Max's video with an eyes emoji.

What do you think? Should ITV get Max on the show?

