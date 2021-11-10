What do Medusa tattoos mean? The TikTok videos explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Why are people getting Medusa tattoos on TikTok? One powerful interpretation of the figure's story is behind the meaningful tattoos.

If you've ever ended up on TattooTok during one of your 3-hour TikTok scrolling sessions, then you may have come across a lot of videos of people getting Medusa tattoos.

We all know the familiar myths and stories of Medusa: the Greek figure with snakes in her hair that could turn men to stone with just one look.

There are many variations, retellings and evolutions of Medusa's story that have been shared over the years, and there are several reasons as to why people get the tattoo.

But one particularly powerful reason appears to be doing the rounds, and it's very popular on TikTok.

READ MORE: What is '97 percent' on TikTok? The viral trend explained

What do Medusa tattoos mean? The TikTok videos explained. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

People have been getting Medusa tattoos as a symbol of taking back their power and inverting the narrative of a female being punished or blamed after surviving sexual assault.

Per some writings of Greek and Roman mythology, Medusa was raped by Poseidon, then punished and cursed by Athena because of it.

According to The Met, the most common interpretation of Medusa in Greek art sees her as an "apotropaic symbol used to protect from and ward off the negative". Medusa represents a "dangerous threat meant to deter other dangerous threats, an image of evil to repel evil."

Others have interpreted Medusa's image as a sign of strength, empowerment, determination and safety for women.

People are now sharing their Medusa tattoos and their own personal meaning behind them on TikTok.

Of course, there can be many interpretations behind someone's Medusa tattoo, but some people have chosen to get the tattoo to reflect their own story of survival.

READ MORE: Grimes unveils huge new "alien scars" back tattoo

READ MORE: "Venom" tattoos are going viral on TikTok which actually say "Women"

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.