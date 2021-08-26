TikTok removes controversial Milk Crate Challenge following shooting

26 August 2021, 14:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The Milk Crate Challenge shooting left three people dead.

TikTok have removed the Milk Crate Challenge from the platform following a number of injuries and a shooting which left three people dead.

The challenge, also called the Crate Challenge, involves participants attempting to climb a staircase made of plastic milk crates without falling. It might sound simple enough, but it can be particularly dangerous if the crates collapse whilst someone is still on top of them. People participating in the challenge had reported sustaining injuries like serious bruising and broken bones. Some have even landed on their necks.

The viral challenge has been all over the internet since the first Milk Crate Challenge video popped up around two weeks ago. However, TikTok have now banned the Milk Crate Challenge and Crate Challenge hashtags, which both had millions of views before they were deleted. Instead, when you click on those tags, you're directed to the community guidelines page. You can, however, find videos of the challenge under different tags.

How many people have died from the Crate Challenge?

TikTok removes controversial Milk Crate Challenge following shooting
TikTok removes controversial Milk Crate Challenge following shooting. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to Fast Company, a spokesperson said: "TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

It's not just the injuries stemming from the challenge that has worried people, though. Three people have also been left dead after a shooting occurred in Louisiana, US.

On Sunday (Aug 22), someone opened fire while a group of men were filming a Milk Crate Challenge video. It has been suspected that the shooting was aimed at two cars parked nearby. In the clip, a man can be seen climbing the stacked crates before shots can be heard. The cameraman then runs away and someone can be heard saying: "Get me my gun, get me my gun!"

Sadly Paris King, 19, and Lazarus Thomas, 34, were killed in the shooting, KLSA confirmed. Another man has also been pronounced dead. The shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

