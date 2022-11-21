North West appears to roast James Charles with hilarious lip-sync video

21 November 2022, 12:18

By Katie Louise Smith

“Did I just get eaten up by North West?”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North West, the undisputed Queen of TikTok, appears to have lightly roasted James Charles in one of her latest videos, after jumping on a viral trend that pokes fun at the way he lip-syncs.

In case you haven't been on TikTok in a hot minute, there's currently a trend going round where people imitate and exaggerate James' lip and tongue movements in lip-sync videos.

It all started back in August when James mimed along to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’. Fans noticed that James tends to stick his tongue out a lot when he’s lip-syncing, and they’ve been roasting him over it for weeks.

In fact, it’s turned into a bit of a trend on the app, with users stitching and recreating his videos. And now, he appears to have been humbled by North West.

James Charles reacts to North West's hilarious lip-sync video
James Charles reacts to North West's hilarious lip-sync video. Picture: @jamescharles, @kimandnorth via TikTok

In a brand new video shared to the @kimandnorth TikTok account, North lip-syncs along to 'Sleigh Ride' while doing the viral James Charles tongue thing.

Kim Kardashian has previously shared that North is a big fan of James, but it’s unclear if the 9-year-old is actually aware that the trend is based on his TikToks.

James, on the other hand, seems pretty sure that she definitely knows.

After seeing the clip, James jumped on with a stitch and replied: “Did I just get eaten up by North West?” Thankfully, he saw the funny side of the whole thing and captioned his video: “truly an honor @Kim and North”

READ MORE: James Charles lost 80,000 followers after posting a photo of himself tucking

Being roasted by the Queen of TikTok herself? The HIGHEST of honours, actually.

Read more Kim Kardashian and North West news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

RIP Twitter memes are going viral

RIP Twitter memes are going viral and they're truly god tier

Viral

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

Viral

Mia Goth's real voice is breaking the internet

Everyone is losing it over Mia Goth's real voice

Viral

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's height difference at the AMAs sends fans into meltdown

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's height difference sends fans into meltdown at the AMAs

Taylor Swift

Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

Elite

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Ashley Tisdale just discovered that she's related to Austin Butler

Ashley Tisdale just discovered she's related to best friend Austin Butler

Celeb

Elite season 6 ending explained: Is Iván dead and who hit him?

Is Iván dead in Elite season 6 and who hit him? The ending explained

Elite

How does Meredith Grey leave Grey's Anatomy?

Here's how Meredith Grey leaves Grey's Anatomy in Ellen Pompeo's last episode

Grey's Anatomy