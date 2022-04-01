TikTok star Nosebleedfitz thanks fans for their support following top surgery
1 April 2022, 13:07
"Two years ago I dropped out of college cos I couldn't deal with being trans. Now I'm sat here with actual boobs."
Listen to this article
TikTok star Nosebleedfitz has thanked her fans for their support after having gender-affirming top surgery through donations to her gender transition fund.
In January 2021, Nosebleedfitz (real name Bella Misandria Wardle Fitzpatrick) launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her transition. By April, she had hit her target and raised over £20,000.
Bella has been medically transitioning ever since and taking her 725,000 TikTok followers along for the ride. After taking hormones for a few months, Bella decided it was time to take the next step in her transition and have top surgery.
READ MORE: Trans Tiktok star Nosebleedfitz thanks fans after they raise enough money to fund her entire transition
"Basically, I'm getting smooth silicone implants under my chest muscle and I'm getting, for size, drum roll please… a C cup," Bella told her fans in a TikTok video.
She then revealed that she had stopped her hormones in preparation for the surgery, which had resulted in weight loss. She added: "I think when I start my hormones again, I think I'll have a bit more boob. I had a bit of boob but then I stopped taking them and I lost it. So I'll be like a big C cup.
"Apparently one of my nipples is higher than the other and I think that is so cute, and that will be more prominent when I get the implants. My chest is already more outwards facing and that will be emphasised when I get the implants as well which means I'll have a lovely big gap between my tits for a new tattoo."
Bella has now had her surgery and has been sharing updates with fans on TikTok. Bella excitedly showed off her new selection of bras and shared a video of her new silhouette in her compression bra.
In another clip, Bella thanked her followers for all their support. "Two years ago I dropped out of college cos I couldn't deal with being trans," she began.
"Now I'm sat here with actual boobs and it's thanks to nobody but you lot. Gave me life and my chebs and I don't know if there's even words to thank you properly. Love youse with literally my entire life. Thank you."
Congratulations Bella!