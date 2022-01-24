Sienna Mae Gomez issues apology to Jack Wright amid sexual assault allegations

By Jazmin Duribe

Sienna has released a detailed account of her version of events in a Medium blog post titled 'Sienna Mae Gomez: Reflections from an 18-Year Old Me'.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of sexual assault.

TikTok and Hype House star Sienna Mae Gomez has apologised to Jack Wright following the release of his 17-minute video where he alleged that she had sexually assaulted him.

On 20 January, Jack shared a video on his YouTube channel titled 'What Sienna Mae did to me' after eight months of speculation. Jack alleged that Sienna had forced herself on him and groped him without his consent on multiple occasions. He also accused her of breaking into his house and room, and touching him inappropriately whilst he was asleep.

On Saturday (Jan 22), following the release of Jack's video, Sienna's rep denied the allegations in a statement to NBC News. The statement read: "There has been no police investigation – not even a police report to our knowledge – no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months.

Sienna Mae Gomez denies sexually assaulting Jack Wright in Medium blog post. Picture: @siennamaegomez via Instagram, Jack Wright via YouTube

"Unfortunately, Jack Wright continues his campaign to slander Sienna Mae Gomez with further false accusations. His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna’s reputation and livelihood but her as an individual human being as well."

On Sunday (Jan 23), Sienna released a Medium blog post detailing her relationship with Jack and addressing the claims he had made in his YouTube video. In the statement, Sienna reveals that she has been receiving death threats and she is struggling to cope.

She said: "Yesterday, five days past turning 18, I had to say 'okay' to a media statement written by my publicists in response to that video. Shortly after that, my legal team sent his legal team a letter threatening a lawsuit for defaming my character because that 'is the best next step to clear your name'. I’m sure it’s all hitting the media now.

"I'VE NEVER BEEN SO SCARED IN MY LIFE. I thought turning 18 would be amazing and so far it honestly just sucks. I have three choices that I can see: 1) go read the millionth 'I hope you kill yourself' message in my DMs 2) let my well-meaning parents and team dictate next steps and tie us up for what could be years in a legal battle with people who I once considered my closest friends or 3) write down everything from my heart and use my newfound adult status to take accountability and share the whole truth with anyone who will listen.

"To be honest, it’s hard not to choose number one and to actually follow it through. I told my parents last night that I just want to die. I’m so tired of fighting."

Sienna went on to explain how her friendship started with Jack and how he introduced her to people in Los Angeles. She also described feeling pressure to have a romantic relationship with Jack from both Netflix producers (she had a lead role in the reality series which was ultimately cut), other Hype House members and their fans. "We were thrown into a crazy, exciting relationship because the public demanded it. We couldn’t make enough content together," Sienna penned.

"If we went just a few days without the other in our videos, the press would run stories like, 'Did Jack and Sienna break up?' and people would comment things like, 'If they don’t get married I don’t believe in love.' Major companies were reaching out with brand deals for us and Jack even switched agents to make it easier for work opportunities. Somewhere along the way, and in a very confusing state of not knowing what was fake and what was real, I started to fall in love with him."

Sienna then touched upon specific allegations Jack had made in his video. She explained: "I’m devastated that he made me sound crazy and twisted so many things out of context in his most recent video, to the point of literally painting me into the 'loud', 'crazy', 'overly sexualised', stereotype that people try to use on young, especially Latina, women. It sucks and I’m still unpacking that. But all I can own are my words and I want to clear a few things up:

"I never broke into Jack’s house. Did I know the code to his garage door? Yes, because he gave it to me. One of the first scenes we filmed for the Hype House show was me walking into his house and jokingly saying, 'I’m home!' because that’s what EVERYONE does at the Wright’s house. It’s the hangout house. When Jack and James lived there, there was always friends around, even sometimes until 2 a.m.

"Jack said he used to see my car at 2 a.m. in front of his house but failed to mention that most times there would be other friends there too. I never stalked him. I never sat outside his house in the middle of the night. Over the past week, some of our mutual hometown friends have reached out. Like me, they aren’t sure how to process some of what Jack is saying and are just as confused as I am."

She added: "All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked. We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake. Yet I’m still being called a 'rapist' across the internet by those who don’t understand the meaning of the word."

Despite denying the allegations, Sienna apologised: "Jack, if you are reading this: I apologize if there were times that I made you feel uncomfortable. I am sorry if anything I ever did triggered other things you have experienced or any feelings of discomfort. But anything I did, I did unknowingly, as our physical relationship on camera was one of closeness and familiarity that I had known to carry into our 'real' lives. That said, there is a distinct line between that and sexual assault.

"I’m so sad that this is where we ended up, and even more so that I’m now being used in a new and even more hurtful way."

You can read Sienna's full statement on Medium here.