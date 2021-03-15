TikTok bans the super straight movement and its creator

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's why the transphobic super straight movement has been banned from TikTok.

TikTok has banned the super straight hashtag for spreading "hate speech and hateful ideologies".

The transphobic term originated on the platform after TikToker Kyle Royce made a now-deleted video declaring that super straight was a new sexual orientation. He has since been permanently banned from the platform too.

Far-right groups then got hold of the term and have been trying to push it to become a part of the LGBTQ+ community, spreading hateful memes and starting petitions. However, social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit are now making an effort to stop the harmful content being shared.

TikTok have banned the transphobic super straight movement and its creator. Picture: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @kyleroyce via TikTok

What is super straight?

Super straight means having a sexual preference for the "opposite sex only if they were biologically born that gender". It deliberately excludes transgender people.

The term came from TikToker Kyle Royce who said he had "made a new sexuality". In a now-deleted video, he said: "Straight men get called transphobic because I wouldn't date a trans woman. Now, I'm super straight. I only date the opposite gender, women, that are born women. So you can't say I'm transphobic now because that is just my sexuality."

The super straight movement was then pushed by far-right groups on 4chan, Reddit, Kiwi Farms and Twitter. Kyle has condemned the movement being used for hate but insists his thoughts on dating preferences have not changed.

Why is the super straight movement banned on TikTok?

TikTok has banned the super straight hashtag as well as the movement's creator Kyle Royce for spreading "hate speech and hateful ideologies". Pages containing content affiliated with the super straight movement have also been banned from Reddit for violating its policies on "hateful content".

In a statement to Pink News, a TikTok spokesperson said: "Our community guidelines make clear that we do not tolerate hate speech or hateful ideologies, and we take action when issues are brought to our attention. We will continue to monitor this situation for further developments and take action wherever necessary."

When you head to the "super straight" hashtag now you're greeted with an error message, which reads: "No results found." There's also an additional note that reads: "This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority."

Sadly, it seems other versions of the super straight hashtag like "super stright" are now being used to get around the ban. But thankfully some members of the LGBTQ community are now flooding the hashtag with positivity against the whole movement.