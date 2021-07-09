Wendy Williams blasted for "disrespectful" segment about TikTok star Swavy's death

9 July 2021, 13:48

By Katie Louise Smith

"This is so gross idc. This is someone’s son. Have some respect."

TV host Wendy Williams is facing backlash over comments she made on her show about 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy, who was tragically killed on Monday (July 5).

Yesterday (July 8), a clip from Wendy's show went viral on Twitter after user @AlexTMcNair shared the video alongside the caption "y’all please watch this".

In the clip, which features Wendy doing her regular 'Hot Topics' segment, the host begins talking about TikTok star Swavy by saying, "I have no idea who this is, neither does Norman, neither does one person in this building."

Wendy then goes on to talk about Swavy's TikTok follower count and compares it to her own, noting that she has more on Instagram. As the audience laughs along with Wendy's comments, the clip ends with Wendy saying "So here he is, he's 19 and he was murdered Monday morning."

People on social media are now calling out the way in which Wendy and the show's producers set up the topic, calling it "disrespectful" and "insensitive".

Wendy Williams blasted for comments about TikTok star Swavy's death
Wendy Williams blasted for comments about TikTok star Swavy's death. Picture: Wendy Williams via YouTube, @babyface.s via TikTok

TikTok star Swavy, who's real name is Matima Miller and who was also known on social media as Babyface.s, was tragically shot and killed earlier this week in WIlmington, Delaware. The 19-year-old star, who has over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, was known for his dance routines and viral videos.

Swavy's family have called his murder a "senseless act of gun violence" in a statement on his Instagram page. They also added: "The family is working diligently to get justice for Swavy. This is just the beginning, we will forever keep his name alive and continue his legacy! The impact he had on others remains unmatched. Out of respect for our family we ask that you please refrain from reporting false or unconfirmed information about Swavy."

Following the confirmation of his passing, fans of the social media star and other TikTok and YouTube creators shared their tributes and condolences.

Now, they're calling out the insensitive way in which Wendy Williams spoke about his death on her show.

The backlash has also reached Wendy's YouTube comment section with people calling her out in the comments of the full episode of the show. One user wrote: "I don’t appreciate how Wendy used this young man’s murder as a hot topic. Why is she even concerned about this 19 year old and didn’t even really pay her condolences to his family and friends?"

Another added: "Wendy did u just say “Ohh, all those followers” in reference to Swavy’s passing?! WTH Wendy?! How disgusting."

A third person wrote: "That’s so disrespectful for her to be talking about his death like that."

Wendy Williams has not addressed the backlash surrounding the Hot Topic segment. Swavy's family have not yet responded to the segment either. This article will be updated if either of them do.

