That Vegan Teacher makes several new TikTok accounts following ban

By Jazmin Duribe

Why was That Vegan Teacher been banned from TikTok and has she been arrested? Here's what we know…

If you're on TikTok, you've probably heard about one of the platform's most controversial stars: That Vegan Teacher. The 56-year-old Canadian vegan (real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer) had 1.7 million TikTok followers before she was banned from the platform for "multiple community guideline violations".

That Vegan Teacher gained thousands of followers after her song 'Eating Animals is Wrong, McDonalds' went viral in July 2020. She was known for aggressively trying to make people become vegan, including celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsey and Jamie Oliver. She also has been known for her incredibly problematic opinions. For example, she said it's less "selfish" to come out as an animal rights activist rather than a member of the LGBTQ community. She also said the killing of animals for food is worse than the Jewish Holocaust.

Over 20,000 people have signed a petition calling for That Vegan Teacher to be removed from TikTok. But why has she been banned? Here's all the controversy explained.

READ MORE: How to search for duets and stitches on TikTok

That Vegan Teacher has been banned from TikTok. Picture: That Vegan Teacher via YouTube, @thatveganteacher via TikTok

Why did That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok?

That Vegan Teacher has been banned from TikTok, however, the exact reason for the ban is currently unknown. Earlier this week, people noticed the That Vegan Teacher account had vanished from TikTok. Some believe because of the sexual language she used towards 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber TommyInIt.

On Thursday (Feb 18), That Vegan Teacher posted a TikTok duetting Tommy celebrating his two golden YouTube play button awards. She then pulls out a cucumber and some pears, and says: "Nice vegan girls don't want to play with your buttons, but if you want them to play with your buttons, you'll have to show them your fruits and your vegetables." Many thought it was inappropriate to say that to a teenager.

Following her ban, That Vegan Teacher posted a 23-minute video on her YouTube channel titled, "Censorship: Why Good People Must Rise Up And Speak Out". She claimed that a "group of teenage boys" were responsible for her TikTok ban and that she is disliked because she makes people feel guilty about eating meat. She said: "They cut the head off the most prominent animal rights activist on the app, the most well-known. The most hated, but the most well-known. But I'm still here and I'm not going to stop."

She also reiterated her problematic statement comparing killing animals to the death of Jews in the Holocaust. She added: "Animals are crammed into places that are as horrible as the Nazi death camps and are in fact worse."

That Vegan Teacher went on to say that TikTok could close down one account but she would keep "popping up". And that she did. That Vegan Teacher was found under multiple new handles like That Holocaust Teacher and That Vegan Nurse. Both now appear to have been banned too.

That Vegan Teacher makes several new TikTok accounts following ban. Picture: @thatholocaustteacher via TikTok, @thatvegannurse via TikTok

Is That Vegan Teacher in jail? Has she been arrested?

No, That Vegan Teacher hasn't been arrested and she's not in jail. Rumours that the controversial TikTok star had violated multiple Canadian laws and had been arrested first started in January.

At the time, That Vegan Teacher confirmed that she had not been arrested on TikTok…in song. She sung: "Apparently I’ve been arrested, apparently I’m now in jail. Apparently there’s some article about me in The Daily Mail. I have no idea what the hell’s going on, I’m just sitting her at home writing an animal admiration song. Please everyone don’t believe the rumours."

The jail rumours returned the following month, however, it still doesn't appear to be true. She uploaded a video that seems to have been filmed in her kitchen on February 23.