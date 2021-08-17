Doctor goes viral on TikTok after revealing why you should never pee in the shower

By Jazmin Duribe

Is it bad to pee in the shower? Here's why you definitely should not be doing it.

A doctor has gone viral on TikTok after revealing why you should never even think of peeing in the shower.

The hygiene discourse on the TL has been at an all time high in recent months. Thanks to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher coming clean about their showering habits, a bunch of other celebrities have now felt comfortable enough to admit that they don't shower regularly at all. Great. But now we've moved on to peeing.

Dr Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas has now revealed why we shouldn't be peeing in the shower – and surprisingly it's nothing to do with hygiene.

READ MORE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admit they don't shower regularly and people are horrified

Here's why you shouldn't pee in the shower

Doctor goes viral on TikTok after revealing why you should never pee in the shower…. Picture: @scrambledjam via TikTok

Ok, so the first reason you shouldn't be peeing in the shower (apart from obvious reasons) is because every time you do it, your brain starts to connect urinating with the sound of running water. So if it becomes a regular occurrence, you may get caught out by the sound of running water wherever you may be. That means hearing the trickle of a water feature while you're having a romantic meal-for-two could set you off…

"You guys know the whole Pavlov's Dogs experiment, right? He rings the bell every time he puts food out for the dogs, so eventually the dog starts to associate the bell with food and he starts to slobber, even if there's no food there," Dr Jeffrey-Thomas says. "If you pee in the shower, or turn on the faucet or shower and then sit on the toilet, you're creating an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee."

Another reason why we should not be peeing in the shower is all to do with our pelvic floor. Apparently, women (or those with female anatomy) are not designed to pee standing up so when you do, your pelvic floor doesn't relax properly even if you cock your leg up. "Your pelvic floor isn’t going to relax appropriately. Which means that you aren't really going to be emptying your bladder super well," Dr Jeffrey-Thomas explained.

So there you have it. Please bathe, please wash your legs And definitely DO NOT pee in the shower.