What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean? SCP-2316 explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Confused by the 'You do not recognize the bodies in the water' video going viral on TikTok? Well, here's SCP-2316 explained.

TikTok is usually a pretty wholesome place but lurking beneath the surface are some seriously creepy videos (see: real Hannah Baker tapes).

You've probably seen an eery clip of a voice repeating, "You do not recognize the bodies in the water," on your FYP and wondered what it actually means. Here's what we know.

The video currently doing the rounds is by the SCP Foundation (which stands for Secure, Contain, Protect), a fictional organisation that is tasked with keeping the supernatural forces that are a threat to mankind a secret. The foundation reportedly works closely with the government.

The creepy clip in question was actually posted in July and has raked up millions of views and likes. But what does it actually mean? Here's the meaning behind it all.

The 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' video explained

What does 'You do not recognise the bodies in the water' mean? Picture: Alamy, @scp_realised via TikTok

According to SCP Wiki, SCP-2316 is the "designation for an anomalous phenomenon existing within a lake […] which manifests as a group of human corpses floating in a small group at the surface of the water".

Apparently, SCP-2316 hosts a powerful cognitohazardous effect causing anyone that has viewed it or are aware of certain parts of its nature to recognise the human corpses. Cognitohazards are hazards that are brought on by consuming the hazard through one of your five senses unless protection against their effects are provided. For example, looking at the sun too long can be considered cognitohazard. The clip warns: "If you feel unwell, or believe you recognise the bodies in the water, stop watching immediately."

After viewing the footage, the viewer may feel like they need to save the bodies in the water and sacrifice their lives.

The only way to stop yourself from being affected by SCP-2316 is to repeat: "You do not recognize the bodies in the water." In the viral TikTok "You do not recognise the bodies in the water" repeats over and over again to protect the viewer.

Many have been left shaken by the videos, however, it's important to remember that this is all a work for fiction. There has so far been no scientific evidence that cognitohazards even exist. Phew.

But just in case, remember you do not recognise the bodies in the water….