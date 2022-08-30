Addison Rae fans call out Monty Lopez for his response to Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's VMAs date

30 August 2022, 15:15

By Emma Kershaw

"That girl has been working her ass off for the past three years and this is how her parents are behaving”

The plot thickens: Sheri Nicole Easterling and Yung Gravy sent the internet into chaos once more as they packed on the PDA at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The couple made their red carpet debut, planting kisses on one another while posing for photos. Once inside, they continued to snuggle up and make out throughout the show.

In a pre-show interview, the 26-year-old rapper said that he and 42-year-old Sheri, a.k.a. Addison Rae’s mum, “connected right away” after meeting online.

"I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," he said.

READ MORE: This is why Addison Rae's dad challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match

Sheri and Yung Gravy were first linked in July after Yung Gravy appeared on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry’s podcast, BFFs, where he seemingly spilled the tea about his budding romance with Addison’s mum.

According to BuzzFeed, Yung Gravy was asked about his “MILF thing” in reference to his lyrics that often centre around older women (he even has a song titled “Martha Stewart”, named after the 81-year-old businesswoman.)

When the topic of Sheri came up, Yung Gravy responded by saying, "She was DM'ing me at one point... I started showing some love back and, you know, now we're just being cute. Ya know. Making videos back and forth, sending wholesome DMs — it's cute." Sheri was also posting flirty videos across her social media channels, hinting at dates with the rapper.

Earlier this month, Yung Gravy slammed Addison's dad Monty Lopez - who was embroiled in a cheating scandal - as an "embarrassment" after he challenged the musician to face him in a boxing match.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling kiss at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling kiss at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Monty responded to the VMAs appearance via his Instagram story. “Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers,” he captioned a shirtless selfie on Sunday.

“I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her,” he continued, though it is unclear what children he is referring to.

Of course, the internet is baffled by the whole thing. “I cannot get over the reality that Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole are actually together,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: "Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole stepping out as a couple was not on my 2022 bingo card but… alright…"

A third Tweeted: “this whole yung gravy and sheri nicole thing is so… second hand embarrassment luv [sic]”, while a fourth branded it as a PR stunt.

I mean, points were made.

From the cheating allegations to Sheri’s dating life, many people are beginning to feel sorry for 21-year-old Addison, who is stuck in the middle of it all.

“This whole sheri nicole monty lopez thing is sooo sad for addison rae tbh. imagine your parents broadcasting their messy divorce all over tiktok [sic]” one person commented.

Another said: “i hope addison rae has a good support system around her, everyone is laughing and enjoying the drama but its really not easy what she is going through”

A third wrote: “i never thought i’d have strong feelings about addison rae but that girl has been working her ass off for the past three years and this is how her parents are behaving.”

Where is the lie?

