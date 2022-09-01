Yung Gravy defends age gap between him and Addison Rae's mum Sheri Easterling

By Sam Prance

Addison Rae fans have also called out Yung Gravy and her mum Sheri Easterling for their PDAs on the VMAs red carpet.

Yung Gravy has responded to the backlash over his relationship and his PDAs with Addison Rae's mother Sheri Easterling.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you'll know that Addison Rae's mum Sheri Easterling, 42, is now in a relationship with rapper Yung Gravy, 26. The couple began dating shortly after influencer Renée Ash, 25, claimed that Addison's father, Monty Lopez, 46, had cheated on Sherri with her. Since then, Yung Gravy and Monty have had a very public feud.

Addison is yet to publicly comment on either of her parent's relationships but she did say that she was "struggling" in the wake of her dad's alleged affair. Recently, some people have criticised Sheri for dating someone who is so close to her daughter's age (Addison is 21). Now, Yung Gravy has defended Sheri, their age gap and their recent PDAs.

Yung Gravy defends age gap between him and Addison Rae's mum Sheri Easterling. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global, @addisonrae via Instagram

On Sunday (Aug 28), Yung Gravy and Sheri were pictured kissing on the VMAs red carpet together. What's Trending then tweeted: "We would not want to be @AddisonRae today as she’s trending alongside her mom @sherinicolee. Sheri is causing quite the internet stir after attending the @vmas as @yunggravy's date and showing lots of PDA on the red carpet."

Yung Gravy was quick to clap back though. In response to What's Trending, he tweeted: "she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol".

Yung Gravy also defended the 17-year age gap between him and Sheri and his attraction to older women, which he often references in his music, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Yung Gravy said: "They're more experienced. They are an under-serviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention. I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped."

she’s newly single and living her life. leave her alone lol https://t.co/ib4PrQIJ2H — Father Gravy (@yunggravy) August 29, 2022

In his current single, 'Betty (Get Money)', Yung Gravy raps: "All the mamas love me, now I think I'm peanut brittle / Flex the rainbow, bag it like some Skittles". 'Betty (Get Money)' recently reached a new peak of Number 38 on the Hot 100.

