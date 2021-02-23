Zoe Laverne confirms she's pregnant with boyfriend Dawson Day's baby

By Jazmin Duribe

Zoe has denied that Connor Joyce is the father of her baby.

Zoe Laverne has confirmed that she's pregnant with her first child. She's expecting her baby with boyfriend Dawson Day.

The 19-year-old TikTok star confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing two positive pregnancy tests on her Story, alongside the caption: "Really excited to have y'all watch my baby grow!"

Zoe also shared her boyfriend Dawson was the father of her unborn child. "You are going to be such a great daddy!! I love you so much! thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth," she said, alongside a photo of them together.

READ MORE: Zoe Laverne claims she could be pregnant

Zoe Laverne is pregnant. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram

In January, Zoe claimed she could be pregnant during a live stream and people thought Connor Joyce could be the father. Last year, Zoe admitted she "caught feelings" for 13-year-old Connor Joyce after videos of them kissing started circulating the internet. Zoe, 19, denied that she had "groomed" Connor or that they had a sexual relationship, but she confessed that there were romantic feelings involved.

Zoe shared a photo with her boyfriend Dawson, who she has been dating since November 2020, and hit back at claims that Connor is the father. She wrote: "This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in your own business."

Dawson also clapped back at accusations that Connor was the father on Instagram. He wrote: "Well... we’re expecting! We couldn’t be happier. & for the idiots talking shit I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk shit ab an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!"

Zoe Laverne Instagram Stories. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram

Zoe also shared another photo of her pregnancy tests saying they're "very much real" and hit back at the negative comments she has been receiving. She said: "The amount of people that have the guts to talk shit about an unborn child is so upsetting and heartbreaking. Really shows the generation we are in… and how a lot of you weren't raised right!!"