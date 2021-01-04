Zoe Laverne claims she could be pregnant

Zoe is currently in a relationship with TikTok star Dawson Day.

Zoe Laverne has claimed that she could be pregnant. On Sunday (Jan 3), a clip of the TikTok star from a recent live stream shocked the internet and saw her say she could possibly be expecting her first child. She said: "I shouldn't even say this, but I might be pregnant right now. So, I’m not trying to fight right now."

Of course, it's possible Zoe could have been joking, however, there was soon speculation about who the father could be. Last year, Zoe admitted she "caught feelings" for 13-year-old fan Connor Joyce after videos of the pair kissing started circulating the internet. Zoe, 19, denied that she had "groomed" Connor or that they had a sexual relationship, but she confessed that there were romantic feelings involved.

Zoe received backlash for the relationship and as a result she deactivated her social media accounts and reportedly checked herself into hospital. She later apologised and said both her and Connor's parents had cut off contact between them.

Zoe Laverne claims she could be pregnant
Zoe Laverne claims she could be pregnant. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram, @dawsonday_1 via Instagram

Who is Zoe Laverne's boyfriend?

Zoe is currently in a relationship Dawson Day. The couple are thought to have dated in 2019 following her break up from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove. Zoe confirmed she had reconciled with Dawson, celebrating their one-month anniversary in December. Both have been sharing loved-up photos of each other on Instagram ever since.

Dawson, 20, is friends with Connor Joyce and is rumoured to have previously dated Zoe's cousin, a claim he has since denied.

