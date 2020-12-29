The 4 axes test tells you exactly where you sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes

By Sam Prance

A brand new IDRlabs quiz reveals how left-wing, progressive, normal, male and female you really are.

A new quiz is breaking the internet. The 4 axes test tells you exactly where you sit on the axes which determine who you are.

Every week a new test goes viral and 2020 has seen many quizzes capture the whole world's attention. Back in April, people couldn't get enough of a quiz that reveals which TV and film characters you're most like, then the UK Government released a controversial new career test and, more recently, everyone has been ranking their favourite artists via a Tumblr quiz.

Now, a brand new IDRlabs quiz is telling people exactly where they sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes.

What are the 4 axes? Take the test below.

QUIZ: Take the IDRlabs 4 axes test here. Picture: NBC, IDRlabs

IDRlabs are no stranger to viral quizzes. In 2019, the IDRlabs sexuality test almost instantly became one of the most popular online quizzes of all time. The sexuality test uses science and data to determine where you sit on the gay, straight, bisexual, asexual and spectrum and now IDRlabs are using science in their 4 axes test to determine where you sit on the four axes: the political axis, the personality axis, the gender axis and the lifestyle axis.

The political axes measures "whether your politics are more right-wing or left-wing", the personality axis measures "whether your personality is normal or abnormal", the gender axis measures "whether your interests and personality traits are more like those of men or women" and the lifestyle axis measures "whether your lifestyle is traditional and conservative or progressive and woke".

The IDRlabs 4 Axes Test is based on "research findings from a broad range of researchers in several different fields" to give you as accurate results as possible. All you have to do is answer 60 questions to learn if you're as left-wing, progressive, normal and male or female as you think you are.

Where do you sit on the four axes?