This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like

14 January 2022, 12:18 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 16:13

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to play the '5000 character personality quiz' that's all over TikTok.

Who can resist the call of a little personality quiz? Absolutely no-one, hence why the '5000 character personality quiz' currently has TikTok in a chokehold.

The '5000 character personality quiz' is going viral because it gives an in-depth analysis of which fictional characters you are most like. Now, these kinds of quizzes are nothing new. We saw this with another personality quiz that tells you which TV characters you're most like according to your answers.

The quiz was created by charactour.com, which has a whole database of characters that align with your specific answers. The assessment shows characters from different movies, TV shows and more, and then decides which one you share the most traits with based on your answers.

This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like.
This viral 5000 character personality quiz will reveal which fictional characters you're most like. Picture: Alamy

When you take the test, you will then be presented with a series of statements. For example, "I make people laugh…," or "When people see my bedroom, they ask..."

Each statement shows two characters at the opposite ends of the spectrum and then a variety of statements. You need to drag the blue dot to indicate which of the statements applies to you most.

At the end of the quiz, you need to create an account on the website in order to view your results.

People are now sharing their results on TikTok.

