What does 690452 mean? The TikTok trend explained

30 December 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 17:39

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the meaning behind the 690452 trend on TikTok.

Another day, another unknown trend going viral on TikTok. Now, it's the 690452 trend taking over the platform and users are questioning what it actually means.

It's been quite the year on TikTok for words, trends and challenges. Recently, we've seen the AI Painting Song trend go viral on the platform. Then, the dangerous Penny Challenge gained popularity once again after Amazon's Alexa encouraged a 10-year-old to do the challenge.

But today it's the 690452 trend that people are talking about. You've probably seen the number floating around and wondered what's going on. Here's what you need to know about why people are writing "690452" on their wrists on TikTok…

What is 690452 on TikTok? The meaning explained

What is 690452 on TikTok?
What is 690452 on TikTok? Picture: @kvvu__ via TikTok, E!

Apparently, if you write the numbers 690452 on your wrist before you go to sleep you’ll be stuck in your dream or a parallel universe forever. That means if you die in your sleep, well, you're dead in real-life too…

But what is the significance of 690452? Um, we don't actually know. However, according to Urban Dictionary this particular sequence is a "cursed" number or the "hell or heaven number".

Shockingly, some TikTok users have reported that it hasn't worked for them while others have warned against participating in the trend because there's apparently a 50/50 chance of survival or getting stuck in another universe…

Anyway, that hasn't stopped people hopping on the trend and seeing for themselves.

