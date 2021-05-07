This Omegaverse quiz will tell you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to find out if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega using the Omegaverse Quiz on TikTok.

Who doesn't love a viral quiz? Thanks to TikTok there's a quiz or personality test for every occasion and the internet just can't get enough of them.

In March, Ktestone's color personality test went viral, revealing what we've always wanted to know… the true colour of our personality. The following month it was the Reality Check Personality Quiz, which basically dragged us all for filth.

PLAY THE OMEGAVERSE QUIZ HERE.

Well, there's a new quiz on the scene called the Omegaverse Quiz, which tells you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega.

READ MORE: This personality test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you exactly what colour you are

This viral TikTok quiz will tell you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega. Picture: @50shadesofsimp via TikTok, uquiz.com

The quiz was made on uquiz.com by Omega Johnson and consists of a series of 15 questions which reveal if you're Alpha, Beta or Omega. First, you have to enter your name and then the interrogation can begin. Some questions include: "Did you go to art school?" "Would you kiss your homies goodnight?" or... "Are you a furry?"

Once you've answered all of the questions, you will be told whether you’re Alpha, Beta or Omega. But what is Alpha, Beta, or Omega, you ask? Well, listen up.

What is Alpha, Beta and Omega?

Ok, let's start with the Omegaverse first. The Omegaverse is an alternate universe and subculture of erotic fanfiction. Men can get pregnant and there are werewolves in the Omegaverse. There's also a tier system with three main roles: Alpha, Beta and Omega.

Alphas are the highest rank in the Omegaverse. Their personalities are dominant and they're incredibly protective. Beta's are neutral, pretty much your average Joe. Meanwhile Omega's are submissive.

As you can imagine the quiz is a hit among fanfic enthusiasts.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!