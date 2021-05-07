This Omegaverse quiz will tell you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega

7 May 2021, 15:15

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to find out if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega using the Omegaverse Quiz on TikTok.

Who doesn't love a viral quiz? Thanks to TikTok there's a quiz or personality test for every occasion and the internet just can't get enough of them.

In March, Ktestone's color personality test went viral, revealing what we've always wanted to know… the true colour of our personality. The following month it was the Reality Check Personality Quiz, which basically dragged us all for filth.

PLAY THE OMEGAVERSE QUIZ HERE.

Well, there's a new quiz on the scene called the Omegaverse Quiz, which tells you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega.

READ MORE: This personality test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you exactly what colour you are

This viral TikTok quiz will tell you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega
This viral TikTok quiz will tell you if you're an Alpha, Beta or Omega. Picture: @50shadesofsimp via TikTok, uquiz.com

The quiz was made on uquiz.com by Omega Johnson and consists of a series of 15 questions which reveal if you're Alpha, Beta or Omega. First, you have to enter your name and then the interrogation can begin. Some questions include: "Did you go to art school?" "Would you kiss your homies goodnight?" or... "Are you a furry?"

Once you've answered all of the questions, you will be told whether you’re Alpha, Beta or Omega. But what is Alpha, Beta, or Omega, you ask? Well, listen up.

What is Alpha, Beta and Omega?

Ok, let's start with the Omegaverse first. The Omegaverse is an alternate universe and subculture of erotic fanfiction. Men can get pregnant and there are werewolves in the Omegaverse. There's also a tier system with three main roles: Alpha, Beta and Omega.

Alphas are the highest rank in the Omegaverse. Their personalities are dominant and they're incredibly protective. Beta's are neutral, pretty much your average Joe. Meanwhile Omega's are submissive.

As you can imagine the quiz is a hit among fanfic enthusiasts.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest Viral News

QUIZ: How Cheugy are you?

QUIZ: What percent Cheugy are you?

Quizzes

What does the Candice joke mean on TikTok? The punchline revealed

Who is Candice on TikTok? The "Candice Died Today" joke goes viral
Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy

Lil Huddy: 15 facts about TikTok's Chase Hudson you need to know
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio: 23 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Do you belong with Damon or Stefan from The Vampire Diaries?

QUIZ: Do you belong with Damon or Stefan from The Vampire Diaries?

TV & Film

Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko: 19 facts you probably didn't know about the singer and actress

Hayley Kiyoko

QUIZ: Should I be in a polyamorous relationship?

QUIZ: Should I be in a polyamorous relationship?

Quizzes

Vans launch two new SpongeBob collections

Two new Vans x SpongeBob collections are coming in June 2021

Jeffree Star slams Nikki Phillippi for euthanising her dog Bowser after it bit her son

Jeffree Star slams Nikki Phillippi for euthanising her dog Bowser after it bit her son

YouTubers

Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams exits after 12 seasons

Jesse Williams is leaving Greys Anatomy after 12 seasons

Grey's Anatomy