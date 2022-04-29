Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting friends about Will Smith slap in viral Oscars meme

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this.'"

It's been four weeks since the Oscars, four weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, and four weeks since Andrew Garfield went viral for being caught texting during the live broadcast.

Amidst all the drama and the chaos on the night, viewers clocked Andrew in the background texting under the table like a kid trying to hide his phone at school.

The moment was immediately turned into a meme, with people joking that he was texting Zendaya (who was also caught on her phone during the ceremony) and his Spider-Man besties Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire about what just happened live on stage. (One viral tweet read: "Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too.")

During his recent appearance on The View, Andrew has now confessed that yes, he was indeed texting his mates and yes, he was texting them about the "vibe" in the room after the slap occurred.

Andrew Garfield reveals who he was texting at the Oscars. Picture: The View via YouTube, ABC via YouTube

When asked by the hosts what he was texting about, Andrew joked, "That's none of your business," before confirming that he was filling everyone in one what went down in the room after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

"So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,'" Andrew shared.

"And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that."

When asked by host Joy Behar what he thought about the slap, Andrew declined to dive in with any comments.

"Everything's been said, there's no need for me weigh in on that. Every possible version of the discussion has happened and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that's already been so well spoken about."

And there you have it! Case closed. The end. Here's some more Andrew Garfield Texting memes for the road...

andrew garfield tweeting “oscars are in their flop era i fear” from a burner acct with a reynolds woodcock avi pic.twitter.com/5eo7ayZK7X — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) March 28, 2022

