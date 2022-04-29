Andrew Garfield confirms he was texting friends about Will Smith slap in viral Oscars meme

29 April 2022, 16:24

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this.'"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been four weeks since the Oscars, four weeks since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, and four weeks since Andrew Garfield went viral for being caught texting during the live broadcast.

Amidst all the drama and the chaos on the night, viewers clocked Andrew in the background texting under the table like a kid trying to hide his phone at school.

The moment was immediately turned into a meme, with people joking that he was texting Zendaya (who was also caught on her phone during the ceremony) and his Spider-Man besties Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire about what just happened live on stage. (One viral tweet read: "Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too.")

During his recent appearance on The View, Andrew has now confessed that yes, he was indeed texting his mates and yes, he was texting them about the "vibe" in the room after the slap occurred.

Andrew Garfield reveals who he was texting at the Oscars
Andrew Garfield reveals who he was texting at the Oscars. Picture: The View via YouTube, ABC via YouTube

When asked by the hosts what he was texting about, Andrew joked, "That's none of your business," before confirming that he was filling everyone in one what went down in the room after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

"So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,'" Andrew shared.

"And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that."

When asked by host Joy Behar what he thought about the slap, Andrew declined to dive in with any comments.

"Everything's been said, there's no need for me weigh in on that. Every possible version of the discussion has happened and I have no interest in adding my voice to something that's already been so well spoken about."

And there you have it! Case closed. The end. Here's some more Andrew Garfield Texting memes for the road...

Read more Andrew Garfield stories here:

WATCH: Selling Sunset’s Mary & Romain play Honest Opinions Only

Latest Viral News

All the best Selling Sunset season 5 memes

23 Selling Sunset season 5 memes that are almost as iconic as Christine
Adam Ray Okay facts

Adam Ray Okay: 12 facts about TikTok's Rosa you need to know

Loren Gray

Loren Gray: 16 things you never knew about the TikTok star

Ethiopia is living in the seven years behind the rest of the world and I'm shook

What year is it in the Ethiopian Calendar? Viral TikTok saying Ethiopia is seven years behind is freaking people out
Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Trending on PopBuzz

Scooter Braun reignites Taylor Swift feud after "weaponizing a fanbase" comments.

Scooter Braun reignites Taylor Swift feud after "weaponizing a fanbase" comments

Taylor Swift

Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

Dylan Sprouse celebrates body transformation with shirtless selfie

Celeb

Paramore 'Decode' video and Robert Pattinson Twilight

Hayley Williams said she "struggled" after Paramore featured on the Twilight soundtrack

Paramore

Demi Lovato updates pronouns on Instagram

Demi Lovato has updated their pronouns to they/them/she/her

Demi Lovato

Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

News

Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up?

Selling Sunset fans slam Jason Oppenheim for backtracking on having a baby with Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset