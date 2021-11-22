Viral star Antwain "TJ" Fowler has passed away aged six

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2019, a clip of TJ asking: "Where we 'bout to eat at?" went viral.

Antwain "TJ" Fowler, who is best known for the viral "Where we 'bout to eat at?" video, has died aged six, his mother China has confirmed.

In a post on his official Instagram account, China wrote: "The pain in my heart is like no other, why God!!!" She captioned the heartbreaking post: "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"

In another post, a photo of Antwain in a hospital bed with his mother, she wrote: "I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn't you were meant to be seen. My precious babyyyyy. My god I just cannot believe it this is unbelievable man I'm trying soooooo hard so so hard but I can’t dodge the feeling.

Antwain "TJ" Fowler. Picture: @_antwainsworld via Instagram

"God you really did a number on me I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this a huge whole in my heart the strength I had left with you baby still haven’t grasped the fact that you actually left me baby come back I need you."

Antwain's cause of death has not been confirmed, but in 2015, he was diagnosed with rare immune disorder autoimmune enteropathy. According Great Ormond Street Hospital, the condition "activates immune cells to attack the lining mainly of the small intestine, but it may also affect the stomach and the large intestines". As a result, food cannot be absorbed and this leads to poor weight gain and growth.

Because of his condition, TJ had been hospitalised several times and had undergone over 25 surgeries, his GoFundMe states. This year alone, he spent four-and-a-half months in hospital and had to undergo a treatment to regain his muscle mass after contracting pneumonia and having a collapsed lung.

Although TJ was only six years old, he amassed a huge following on social media thanks to his adorable videos. In 2019, a clip of him asking: "Where we 'bout to eat at?" and sliding down in his car seat catapulted him to internet fame.

If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.

