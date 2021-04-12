15 memes about April 12th now pubs, shops and hairdressers are open in England

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes about England's move to the next phase in the roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

England has officially taken one giant leap out of lockdown today (April 12) and the memes are, obviously, out of control.

Thanks to declining coronavirus figures, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that shops, pubs, restaurants and more would be able to open on April 12 after being shut since December.

Of course, there's still measures in place to keep us safe (you won't be allowed inside a pub/restaurant until May 17, while mass gatherings and nightclubs will not resume until at least June 21) it's still a little bit of freedom to keep us going.

What is happening on April 12?

15 hilarious memes about pubs, shops and hairdressers re-opening in England. Picture: Nickelodeon, Ellen Tube via YouTube

What is open from April 12?

After months of full blown lockdown, England is slowly returning back to normality and opening things up again on Monday (April 12).

Hairdressers and beauticians will open their doors and hopefully rescue our dodgy lockdown haircuts, non-essential shops will welcome shoppers again and fitness fanatics will be able to hit the gym or swimming pool in preparation for hot girl summer.

Some public buildings like libraries will reopen, self-contained holidays and overnight stays are back on, and the number of attendees allowed at weddings and funerals will also increase. But, what we're perhaps most excited for is the return of the pubs and restaurants.

As you know, nothing will come in between a British person and the pub… except a national lockdown. Pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to host up to six people from two households in outdoor areas. Social distancing measures will of course be in place but there's no 10pm curfew and no substantial meal required.

We know, we've still got a while to go before total freedom but to be able to finally get a haircut and go out to eat? It's magical.

Here's the best memes about England's roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

Drinking in –1 temperatures? I was built for this.

I will take my pint with an inch of snow please and thank you x

A local man enjoys sitting in a beer garden for the first time in several months, April 12th 2021. pic.twitter.com/KLkUdt0N5x — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 12, 2021

Me and the lads in the pub garden waiting for our pints pic.twitter.com/Pyu4mmRJ3n — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) April 12, 2021

me arriving to bottomless brunch today at 12pm on the dot pic.twitter.com/viTTs7PJzs — ︎joe (@jxeker) April 12, 2021

Me in the beer garden tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wsooaWf5RE — Lee Shawcross (@LeeShawcross70) April 11, 2021

The shops are open. Let's say a little prayer for the retail assistants.

Praying for the Primark workers ESPECIALLY right now.

Primark workers when the store opens today pic.twitter.com/KOVkAn6xEb — Dabz 🇬🇼 (@Dabzzzz97) April 11, 2021

Imma pray for all the Primark workers Tmo. These man have got to be preparing for battle like endgame — miki minach (@cxffeinatxd) April 11, 2021

primark employees you are in my thoughts tonight. godspeed troops. — 🕺 (@xleah_robyn) April 11, 2021

Primark employees enjoying their last bit of freedom before the war unleashes tomorrow pic.twitter.com/VwNvWs9At2 — Ty✨🇯🇲 (@Tyreeck_112) April 11, 2021

Good luck to the Primark staff tomorrow. May the odds be ever in your favour 🙏🏾 — Tami 🇳🇬 (@tbamz97) April 11, 2021

Primark employees tomorrow when you ask them to get you a size pic.twitter.com/sUv5wZYzj3 — حنان (@ABroNextDoor) April 11, 2021

Primark workers training for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3vMiZUWajm — Beeb (@ybees3) April 11, 2021

April 12 – the day my summer workout routine started.

(April 13, 00:01 – the day I quit.)

People in the gym today. pic.twitter.com/2p0ChM0UBX — No Context Scouse (@NoContextScouse) April 12, 2021

You’re all in the gym already? pic.twitter.com/pCL35Fqoh9 — Odeal (@iamodeal) April 12, 2021

Me trying to act natural at an outdoor table on Old Compton Street on April 12 after a gym workout and a trip to the barbers. pic.twitter.com/oY8DkmW01G — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) April 8, 2021

To freedom!