15 memes about April 12th now pubs, shops and hairdressers are open in England

12 April 2021, 15:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes about England's move to the next phase in the roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

England has officially taken one giant leap out of lockdown today (April 12) and the memes are, obviously, out of control.

Thanks to declining coronavirus figures, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that shops, pubs, restaurants and more would be able to open on April 12 after being shut since December.

Of course, there's still measures in place to keep us safe (you won't be allowed inside a pub/restaurant until May 17, while mass gatherings and nightclubs will not resume until at least June 21) it's still a little bit of freedom to keep us going.

What is happening on April 12?

15 hilarious memes about pubs, shops and hairdressers re-opening in England
15 hilarious memes about pubs, shops and hairdressers re-opening in England.

What is open from April 12?

After months of full blown lockdown, England is slowly returning back to normality and opening things up again on Monday (April 12).

Hairdressers and beauticians will open their doors and hopefully rescue our dodgy lockdown haircuts, non-essential shops will welcome shoppers again and fitness fanatics will be able to hit the gym or swimming pool in preparation for hot girl summer.

Some public buildings like libraries will reopen, self-contained holidays and overnight stays are back on, and the number of attendees allowed at weddings and funerals will also increase. But, what we're perhaps most excited for is the return of the pubs and restaurants.

As you know, nothing will come in between a British person and the pub… except a national lockdown. Pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to host up to six people from two households in outdoor areas. Social distancing measures will of course be in place but there's no 10pm curfew and no substantial meal required.

We know, we've still got a while to go before total freedom but to be able to finally get a haircut and go out to eat? It's magical.

Here's the best memes about England's roadmap out of lockdown on April 12.

Pop

Drinking in –1 temperatures? I was built for this.

I will take my pint with an inch of snow please and thank you x

The shops are open. Let's say a little prayer for the retail assistants.

Praying for the Primark workers ESPECIALLY right now.

April 12 – the day my summer workout routine started.

(April 13, 00:01 – the day I quit.)

To freedom!

