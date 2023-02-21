Angela Bassett Did The Thing memes go viral after Ariana DeBose's BAFTA performance

By Katie Louise Smith

What did Angela Bassett do? The thing, girl!

If you didn't tune into the BAFTAs live on Sunday night (Feb 19), then you would have missed Ariana DeBose's now viral performance.

During the ceremony, the Academy Award-winning star Ariana opened the show with an energetic performance featuring Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin's banger 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves', where she name-checked the female nominees in the audience.

It was fun, it was cute and it was wild, in the best way. Viola Davis loved it. And of course, it immediately went viral.

While there was a lot of negative and unfair reaction towards Ariana's performance, the other side of social media has become obsessed with one of the lyrics in the song.

After rapping her way through celebratory shout-outs to the likes of Hong Chau, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh, Ariana rapped: "Angela Bassett did the thing! Viola Davis, my Woman King!" And in true internet fashion, those lyrics have now been turned into a meme.

Angela Bassett did the thing memes are going viral thanks to Ariana DeBose. Picture: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA, @ralter via Twitter

Following some of the negative commentary surrounding her performance, Ariana reportedly deactivated her Twitter account. But thankfully, it seems like she's enjoying the memes about her now legendary Angela Bassett lyric.

Ariana responded to the viral moment with a comment on writer Evan Ross Katz's Instagram post featuring a round up of some of the reactions – and she loved it.

"Honestly, I love this," Ariana wrote, with fans taking the time to let her know that her performance was "iconic", and to thank her for "creat[ing] an obsessional, joyous & fun moment."

Another added: "We appreciate you. Thank you for this new humorous gem!"

Here are some of the best and funniest memes about Angela Bassett doing the thing.

Ariana DeBose responds to the Angela Bassett memes. Picture: Instagram

February 19th is henceforth known as International "Angela Bassett Did The Thing" Day.

me when angela bassett did the thing pic.twitter.com/VB7MEmjPP0 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) February 20, 2023

It's been on a loop in my head for almost 48 hours.

me: turns on humidifier, turns off the lights, gets under the covers, prepares for 8 hours of restful sleep



my brain: pic.twitter.com/4rb9HjRsni — alex (@alex_abads) February 21, 2023

Marie Laveau, my Voodoo Queen!

me talking about american horror story s3 pic.twitter.com/XTwq2TcuUj — tia (@cursedhive) February 20, 2023

Ryan Murphy needs to capitalise on this Angela Bassett moment expeditiously!

Me after seasons 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 of American Horror Story pic.twitter.com/RqTigbnv8E — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) February 20, 2023

Good for her!

Ariana DeBose has reportedly turned down a performance at King Charles III’s coronation.



"Viola Davis is my woman King", she said. pic.twitter.com/E3joKAfXxb — Charlie Duncan (@CharlieHDuncan) February 20, 2023

And what is The [Damn] Thing, exactly? Being iconic.

Get Kevin Feige on the phone STAT, the multiverse has a new power couple!

For the rest of Angela Bassett's career and beyond, we will be saying this line.

Ariana DeBose: "I am going to drop a bar so iconic..."

Angela Bassett before she did the thing pic.twitter.com/FCG0oEgr8d — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 20, 2023

TWO ICONS STAND BEFORE ME!

No one was having a better time than Viola Davis, my Woman King.

how did i just notice viola snapping lol pic.twitter.com/y9kYEoJwGY — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 20, 2023

Ariana DeBose has spoken it into existence, and she will be cemented in history when the prophecy is fulfilled.

When Angela Bassett wins the oscar she must start het speech by saying “and in the words of ariana debose, i did the thing” — Murtada Elfadl (@ME_Says) February 20, 2023

