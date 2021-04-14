How to do the Aurora Trend on TikTok

14 April 2021, 15:09

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Your comprehensive guide to the popular Aurora Trend on TikTok.

Say hello to the Aurora Trend: The new challenge that is currently sweeping TikTok.

We know what you're thinking. There's just so many trends on TikTok it can be hard to keep up. One minute everyone's talking about No Beard filter and then the next it's the Bugs Bunny Challenge. Luckily, we're here to help.

Remember the viral Silhouette Challenge? You know, the challenge that had us all seductively posing in doorways? Well, the Aurora Trend is pretty similar to that but a lot more PG. Like the Silhouette Challenge, the Aurora trend (which is sometimes called the Runaway Challenge) is all about the silhouette. With the use of a specific Instagram filter, anyone can turn themselves into a black silhouette framed against the starry sky. It's then set to 'Runaway' by Norwegian singer Aurora, hence the name.

Here's how to do the Runaway Challenge on TikTok

How to do the Aurora Trend on TikTok.
How to do the Aurora Trend on TikTok. Picture: @owsome07 via TikTok, @falcopunch via TikTok

How to do the Aurora Trend on TikTok

Although the Aurora Trend has blown up on TikTok, it's actually an Instagram filter. Here's how you can use it.

1) Head to Instagram and click on "Your Story" on your homepage.

2) Slide through the different filters until you get to the magnifying glass icon. Select "Browse Effects".

3) Using the search function in the top corner, type "Runaway Aurora".

4) Click "Try It" and you should now be able to film your own Aurora Trend video.

5) Save your video and upload it straight to TikTok

As you can imagine, everyone has been trying the filter out for themselves (even the song's creator Aurora) and creating their own unique Aurora Trend videos.

